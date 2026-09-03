Injured Jafta out of South Africa's maiden T20I tour of Zimbabwe, Filander named replacement

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out of South Africa’s upcoming five-match women’s T20I series in Zimbabwe after sustaining a hamstring strain during pre-tour physical testing, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday.

Western Province wicketkeeper-batter Jae-Leigh Filander, previously in the Proteas Under-19 team, has earned her maiden senior international call-up as a replacement.

“Proteas Women wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20 International (T20I) series against Zimbabwe after sustaining a hamstring strain during pre-tour testing.

“SA U19 Women and Western Province starlet Jae-Leigh Filander has received her maiden senior international call-up as a replacement and will join the Proteas Women squad in Tshwane ahead of the team’s departure for Bulawayo on Monday, 07 September,” CSA said in its statement.

Regular captain Laura Wolvaardt will lead the tour, which is South Africa's first T20I series against their neighbours. The squad includes many newcomers, while several senior players, including Marizanne Kapp, Dané van Niekerk, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, and Shabnim Ismail, have been rested. ﻿

The Proteas’ travelling party includes three uncapped prospects: 21-year-old seamer Caitlin Wyngaard, former South Africa Under-19 pacer Nthabiseng Nini, and off-spinner Luyanda Nzuza. The trio delivered impressive performances for the South Africa Emerging Women’s team during the recent games against the Bangladesh Emerging team.

They join returning players Faye Tunnicliffe, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Seshnie Naidu, Nondumiso Shangase, and Miané Smit, all of whom missed out on the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England. Wicketkeeper Karabo Meso, along with all-rounders Kayla Reyneke and Annerie Dercksen, round out the squad.

The landmark bilateral series will see all five matches played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, with the opening T20I on September 11, followed by fixtures on September 13, 15, and 17, and the final game on September 19.

South Africa’s updated squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Jae-Leigh Filander (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Eliz-Mari Marx, Karabo Meso (wk), Seshnie Naidu, Luyanda Nzuza, Kayla Reyneke, Nthabiseng Nini, Nondumiso Shangase, Miané Smit, Faye Tunnicliffe, and Caitlin Wyngaard.

--IANS

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