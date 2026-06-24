June 24, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Infrastructure and intelligence key pillars to make India a leading global power: Gautam Adani

Infrastructure and intelligence key pillars to make India a leading global power: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad, June 24 (IANS) The Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Wednesday said that infrastructure and intelligence can no longer be viewed as separate priorities, as they have become complementary forces that will strengthen India's economic capabilities, enhance strategic self-reliance and support its ambition of becoming a leading global power.

Addressing shareholders at the Adani Group's 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM), the billionaire industrialist described infrastructure as the physical backbone of growth, encompassing assets such as roads, ports, airports, power plants, transmission networks, renewable energy parks, gas pipelines, logistics hubs, water systems and industrial ecosystems.

The second pillar, intelligence, refers to the growing role of technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation, digital platforms, real-time analytics, and predictive systems.

Gautam Adani said these tools are increasingly being used to improve efficiency, responsiveness and decision-making across infrastructure assets and networks.

Gautam Adani began his address with a recap of the year gone by. “It was a year in which the world grew more fractured. Complex energy security models returned to the centre of national strategy, and technology became inseparable from sovereignty. However, even in the face of these challenges, your Adani Group remained anchored to an unwavering belief -- India’s future cannot wait,” said the Adani Group Chairman.

“While others debated, your Group built, advancing its journey as the world’s most integrated infrastructure platform -- across energy, transport, logistics and industrial manufacturing. This progress did not come in calm conditions for us. It came in the middle of extraordinary scrutiny. However, we did not bend. We did not pause,” Gautam Adani told shareholders.

Gautam Adani highlighted the scale of the group's ongoing investment cycle, noting that Adani Group invested more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore in infrastructure during FY26. He said the spending accounted for over 30 per cent of all new private-sector capital expenditure in India during the year.

--IANS

na/dpb

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