Infantino to seek re-election as FIFA president despite failed investment plan

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) FIFA president Gianni Infantino will seek re-election for a fourth term as the governing body chief in 2027, despite facing criticism over his now-scrapped plan to sell stakes in FIFA competitions to private investment firms.

Infantino, who has been FIFA president since 2016, is expected to contest the election at the FIFA Congress in Morocco next year. The announcement ends months of uncertainty over whether he would seek another term amid growing opposition from several football administrators and associations.

“The FIFA president announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr. Infantino will be standing for re-election,” FIFA said in a statement as quoted by The BBC.

The Swiss-Italian administrator took over as FIFA president in 2016. He was re-elected unopposed in 2019 and again in 2023 and is now seeking another four-year term.

His decision comes after intense criticism over a controversial proposal to sell minority stakes in FIFA competitions to private investors. The plan, which was aimed at generating additional commercial revenue, triggered strong opposition from several parts of the football community and raised concerns over the future control of FIFA’s competitions.

UEFA had also threatened to consider a boycott of FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, in response to the proposal. European football’s governing body later withdrew the threat after receiving assurances that similar plans to involve private investors in the ownership of FIFA competitions would not be pursued again.

Infantino has also faced criticism from FIFA vice presidents and officials from different regions, including Asia, Europe, and North America. However, he has continued to defend FIFA’s work and has used recent international events to highlight the organisation's financial investment in football development.

Potential challengers to Infantino must formally declare their intention to contest the election by November 18. FIFA is expected to have a competitive presidential race if one or more candidates decide to oppose the incumbent.

Infantino has so far avoided detailed public comments about his future. During his appearance at the Women’s U20 World Cup in Poland this week, he did not discuss the election or the continuing disagreement with UEFA at length.

--IANS

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