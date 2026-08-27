Indresh Kumar calls for unity through love, brotherhood and Tricolour at RSS Muslim wing's Raksha Bandhan event

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) A unique Raksha Bandhan celebration organised by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) in New Delhi on Thursday, blended tradition with a strong message of social harmony and national unity.

Held at the Ghalib Auditorium, the programme saw Muslim sisters tie 'Raksha Sutra' (sacred thread) on the wrist of Indresh Kumar; Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) National Executive member, followed by a Tiranga Yatra in which women participants carried the National Flag.

The event was attended by national and Delhi-level MRM coordinators, workers and supporters from Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist and Jain communities.

Among those present were Mohammad Afzal, Girish Juyal, Shalini Ali, Hafiz Sabrin, Imran Chaudhary, Anil Garg, Faiz Khan, Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Shakir Ali.

Addressing the gathering, RSS leader Indresh Kumar stressed peace, brotherhood and unity in diversity.

He urged people to rise above differences of religion, language and culture and treat them as India's collective strength.

He described Raksha Bandhan as an opportunity to build trust and promote greater social harmony.

Indresh Kumar's message carried special relevance for Gen Alpha and Gen Z, who are growing up in a digital world where social media can both connect and polarise.

He underlined that technology should foster dialogue and human connection rather than distance.

Shalini Ali highlighted women's empowerment, stressing education, confidence and economic independence as key to enabling women to contribute more actively to society and nation-building.

The subsequent Tiranga Yatra reinforced the national dimension of the programme.

Women carrying the Tricolour conveyed that nation-building is a shared responsibility across communities.

The National Flag was presented as a symbol of common identity that belongs to every Indian, regardless of religion, caste or region.

The programme linked the symbolism of the Rakhi -- trust, affection and brotherhood -- with the Tricolour's message of unity and collective responsibility.

It emphasised that India's diversity is a source of strength and that festivals like Raksha Bandhan can serve as bridges across communities.

The event concluded with a collective resolve to promote peace, social harmony, women's empowerment and national unity.

The message was clear: different identities, one India; together, a stronger India.

--IANS

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