Indraxi Kanjilal says ‘Sohni – Aur Nahi Koi Honi’ challenges conventional idea of a heroine

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Indraxi Kanjilal has opened up about her role in ‘Sohni – Aur Nahi Koi Honi,' calling the character special for challenging conventional ideas of what a heroine is expected to look like.

She said the character moves beyond stereotypical expectations and offers a different perspective on the image of a leading lady on screen. Talking about playing Sohni, Indraxi said, “Sohni is a very special character because she challenges the usual idea of what a heroine is expected to look like. She is simple, wears thick glasses and is often judged by people around her, but she never allows that to affect her positivity or self-belief.”

“What I love most about Sohni is that her intelligence, kindness, and self-respect are her real strengths. I am happy to be part of a show with such a meaningful thought, and I hope audiences embrace Sohni and her journey.”

Sumit Bharadwaj, who plays Kabeer, added, “Kabeer and Sohni come from two completely different worlds. Kabeer has grown up surrounded by fashion, glamour, and privilege, while Sohni's world is simple and grounded. Their first interaction itself comes from a misunderstanding, which makes their journey even more interesting. As their worlds come together, Kabeer begins to see things differently, and audiences will discover many layers to their relationship. I am excited for viewers to experience this unusual and heartwarming journey.”

Akshat Singhal, Director – Enterr10 TV Network said, “With ‘Sohni – Aur Nahi Koi Honi’, we wanted to tell a story that goes beyond conventional definitions of beauty. Sohni may not fit the stereotypical image of a television heroine, but her intelligence, kindness, courage and self-belief make her truly special.”

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjab, the show introduces an unconventional heroine whose greatest strengths lie not in her appearance but in her intelligence, kindness, courage, and character.

‘Sohni – Aur Nahi Koi Honi’ premiered on 5th October on Dangal TV.

--IANS

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