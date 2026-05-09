May 09, 2026 7:41 PM हिंदी

Indonesia: Search and rescue teams still looking for missing climbers at Mount Dukono

Indonesia: Search and rescue teams still looking for missing climbers at Mount Dukono (File Image)

Jakarta, May 9 (IANS) Search and rescue teams continue to look for three missing climbers following the eruption of Mount Dukono, Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said on Saturday.

Abdul Muhari, BNPB's Head of Disaster Data, Information, and Communication Centre, on Saturday said that two of the missing climbers are foreign nationals and one an Indonesian.

"On the second day of the operation, the team focused the search on an area believed to be where the victims were located. The two foreign nationals were detected 20 to 30 metres from the rim of the main crater," he added, Indonesia’s Antara news agency reported.

According to BNPB, the two foreign nationals had been located, but due to extreme terrain and high volcanic activity at Mount Dukono, evacuation efforts had not yet been carried out. However, the Indonesian climber has not been located yet.

The report mentioned that regret was expressed by BNPB over the climbing activity despite the Mount Dukono hiking route being fully closed since April 17 by the the Mount Dukono hiking route.

"We urge hiking operators and the public to help disseminate information about the route closure. Violations may result in sanctions under prevailing regulations to ensure public safety," Muhari said, noted the report.

BNPB also urged the public to comply with the Geological Agency recommendations on activity restrictions to prevent similar incidents, it added.

Mount Dukono erupted at around 7:40 am local time on Friday, sending a column of volcanic ash up to about 10 km into the sky.

Local police said that three people were killed due to the sudden erruption.

The rescue authorities warned residents not to carry out activities within a 4-km radius of the crater and cautioned that volcanic mudflows could occur during rainfall.

Mount Dukono, standing 1,087 metres above sea level, is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Mumbai: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju addresses the national seminar on “Parsis in Modern India: Navigating Cultural and Socio-Economic Pathways” at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Saturday, May 09, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@RijijuOffice)

Kiren Rijiju assures sustained efforts to address decline in Parsi population​

‘I carried a lot of drinks in first three seasons’: Donovan Ferreira on what motivated him in IPL 2026

‘I carried a lot of drinks in first three seasons’: Donovan Ferreira on what motivated him in IPL 2026

Small towns, villages driving surge in SIP accounts: HDFC AMC CEO

Small towns, villages driving surge in SIP accounts: HDFC AMC CEO

Pakistan's 'dark art' of information warfare poses risks to global stability (File image)

Pakistan's 'dark art' of information warfare poses risks to global stability

Indonesia: Search and rescue teams still looking for missing climbers at Mount Dukono (File Image)

Indonesia: Search and rescue teams still looking for missing climbers at Mount Dukono

IPL 2026: 'Being present for the first ball in the next game is all that matters, says Bethell ahead of RCB’s clash against MI

IPL 2026: 'Being present for the first ball in the next game is all that matters, says Bethell ahead of RCB’s clash against MI

IPL 2026: Skipper Parag out, Hetmyer in as Jaiswal-led RR opt to bowl against GT

IPL 2026: Skipper Parag out, Hetmyer in as Jaiswal-led RR opt to bowl against GT

Bahrain arrests 41 individuals linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards (File Image)

Bahrain arrests 41 individuals linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guards

India successfully tests advanced Agni missile with multiple payloads to hit different targets​ (Photo: IANS)

India successfully tests advanced Agni missile with multiple payloads to hit different targets​

‘It happens all over the world’: Flick unfazed by Real Madrid dressing-room turmoil ahead of El Clasico (Credit: X/Barcelona FC)

‘It happens all over the world’: Flick unfazed by Real Madrid dressing-room turmoil ahead of El Clasico