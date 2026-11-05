Indira Krishna recalls first cast reading session of 'Ramayana' with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Indira Krishna took a trip down memory lane as she recalled the first day of the cast reading session of Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film 'Ramayana', featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Indira Krishna took a trip down memory lane as she recalled the first day of the cast reading session of Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film 'Ramayana', featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Sharing a series of pictures from the memorable day, Indira expressed nostalgia and penned heartfelt notes for her co-stars and the team behind the film.

Praising Ranbir, she said that she had witnessed the actor's journey from 'Animal' to 'Ramayana' and described him as a beautiful person both inside and out. She also lauded his performance, saying that he had nailed his role.

Sharing her memories, Indira wrote, "Our first day of cast reading session. What a memorable day and today I could feel this nostalgia. RK I hv no words to tell how beautiful inside out u are. From Animal to Ramayana I witnessed this pure soul actor and believe me he nailed it. Take a bow RK."

Addressing Sai Pallavi, Indira praised her innocence and spiritual thoughts, adding that their coming together for the film seemed destined. She also expressed gratitude towards Ravi for looking after her during their time in Chandigarh and described him as a sweetheart. She added, “Sai ur innocence speaks volumes and ur spiritual thought has brought u to this platform ..ur right we all were destined to meet here.”

Praising director Nitesh Tiwari, Indira said she was impressed by the way he guided the cast to bring out the emotions in their performances. Recalling a particular scene before the Vanvas sequence, she said she still remembered how the filmmaker helped her get the shot right in one take.

She also praised Rakul Preet Singh for her politeness and cheerful nature, while appreciating her portrayal of Surpanakha. Indira further thanked casting director Mukesh Chhabra for knowing the right cast from the very beginning. She also acknowledged Jay Kar's work and recalled experiencing an elaborate camera setup involving more than 80 cameras.

Concluding her note, the actress expressed love and gratitude to the entire team and wrote, "Love u all ..cheers to the team cheers to Namit Malhotra's Ramayana..JAI SHREE RAM."

Indira Krishnan plays Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram (played by Ranbir Kapoor), in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana.’

'Ramayana' is slated to hit theatres today, November 5, 2026, across India.

--IANS

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