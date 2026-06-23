June 23, 2026 10:53 PM हिंदी

India’s trade rose 5.4 pc to touch $1.84 trillion in Q4 of FY26: NITI Aayog

India’s trade rose 5.4 pc to touch $1.84 trillion in Q4 of FY26: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) India's total merchandise and services trade expanded by 5.4 per cent year-on-year during January–March in the financial year 2025-26 to reach $1.84 trillion, reflecting a stable performance despite the uncertainties in global markets, according to NITI Aayog’s latest “Trade Watch Quarterly” released on Tuesday.

Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, released the report in New Delhi, in the presence of the CEO, NITI Aayog and other senior officials.

India’s trade performance in Q4 FY’2025–26 underscored the continued resilience of the external sector, supported by robust growth in services trade. While merchandise exports moderated and imports increased, the composition of trade remained broadly stable, the report states.

Services trade remained a key source of strength, with exports growing by 9. Per cent, outpacing import growth and sustaining a strong services surplus. India retained its position as the world’s eighth-largest services exporter in 2025, with services exports recording a CAGR of 10.3 per cent during 2015–2025, significantly above the global average.

Overall, India’s total trade reached $1.84 trillion during FY2025–26, with exports growing by 4.2 per cent and imports by 6.5 per cent, highlighting the continued dynamism of India’s engagement with the global economy.

The thematic focus of this quarter’s edition, India’s pharmaceutical sector, has emerged as a strategic pillar of the economy, supported by a strong manufacturing base, global competitiveness in generic medicines, and growing integration into international healthcare supply chains.

Global pharmaceutical and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) demand is estimated at approximately $1.3 trillion in 2025, while India exported pharmaceutical and API products worth $35.8 billion.

Supported by its strong capabilities in generic medicines, vaccines, and essential drugs, India continues to play an important role in global healthcare supply chains, although its share in global pharmaceutical trade remains modest, indicating significant opportunities for future growth, the report states.

The analysis highlights that India’s export strength remains concentrated in formulations, particularly retail medicaments and generic drugs, where it has established a strong presence across global markets.

However, the global pharmaceutical industry is increasingly shifting towards high-value segments such as biologics, immunologicals, and advanced therapeutics, where India’s participation remains limited. In APIs, India has strengthened its position in several specialised chemical intermediates and antibiotics, but continues to face dependence on imported raw materials and intermediates, particularly from China, the report further states.

Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra have emerged as the key pillars of India’s pharmaceutical industry, driving a significant share of the country’s production, exports, and integration into global value chains. Their success is rooted in strong manufacturing ecosystems, cluster-based development, globally competitive firms, and supportive policy frameworks, according to the report.

The analysis highlights that India’s pharmaceutical sector is well-positioned to strengthen its role in global value chains, supported by a growing innovation ecosystem, strong manufacturing capabilities, and increasing global demand for medicines and healthcare products. Opportunities exist to expand India’s presence in high-value segments such as biologics, biosimilars, and advanced therapeutics, while further strengthening domestic API production and upstream capabilities can enhance supply chain resilience.

Continued investments in R&D, technology, skills, and regulatory efficiency, alongside improved market access in key export destinations, can support higher value addition and reinforce India’s position as a leading global pharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation hub.

--IANS

sps/uk

LATEST NEWS

Kartik Parihar shines despite defeat as Gwalior Cheetahs bow out of playoff race in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 in Indore on Tuesday. Photo credit: MPCA

MPL T20 Scindia Cup: Kartik Parihar shines despite defeat as Gwalior Cheetahs bow out of playoff race (Ld)

Madonna lashes out at 'soul-destroying' Instagram (Photo: Madonna/Instagram)

Madonna lashes out at 'soul-destroying' Instagram

India’s trade rose 5.4 pc to touch $1.84 trillion in Q4 of FY26: NITI Aayog

India’s trade rose 5.4 pc to touch $1.84 trillion in Q4 of FY26: NITI Aayog

Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 106 powers Sri Lanka to dominant nine-wicket win over Ireland in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at the County Ground in Bristol on Tuesday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 WC: Athapaththu’s unbeaten 106 powers Sri Lanka to dominant nine-wicket win over Ireland

South Korea, Kazakhstan clinch Women’s Sabre and Men’s Epee Team gold in the 26th Asian Senior Fencing Championship 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: FAI

Asian Sr Fencing: South Korea, Kazakhstan clinch Women’s Sabre and Men’s Epee Team gold

Padma Awards: Alka Yagnik, Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma among 65 honoured by Prez Murmu

Padma Awards: Alka Yagnik, Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma among 65 honoured by Prez Murmu (Ld)

Ethanol blending scheme for petrol is scientifically validated: Govt

Ethanol blending scheme for petrol is scientifically validated: Govt

Hockey: Resurgent India prevail over Pakistan 4-3 in FIH Pro League (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey: Resurgent India prevail over Pakistan 4-3 in FIH Pro League

'A massive boost for the future of women cricketers’: Tendulkar hails ICC's post-pregnancy return guidelines

'A massive boost for the future of women cricketers’: Tendulkar hails ICC's post-pregnancy return guidelines

Rights body slams arrest, bail cancellation of Pakistani senior journalist; warns against attack on media freedom

Rights body slams arrest, bail cancellation of Pakistani senior journalist; warns against attack on media freedom