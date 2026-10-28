India’s space economy poised to scale $44 billion by 2033

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) India’s space sector is increasingly contributing to economic growth, private investment and industrial capability, alongside its scientific and strategic goals. India’s space economy is targeted to reach $44 billion by 2033. Emerging technologies such as reusable launch vehicles, air-breathing propulsion, electric propulsion and in-space docking are supporting this growth, according to a government factsheet released on Wednesday.

This technological momentum is already creating economic opportunity. NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has signed 118 Technology Transfer Agreements to transfer 83 technologies developed by ISRO to Indian industry. As a result, investor confidence is also growing. Cumulative investment in Indian space start-ups reached approximately $618.5 million as of 31 March 2026, with funding shifting from early-stage seed support to larger, growth-stage rounds, the factsheet states.

Together, these developments show that India's emerging space technologies are not only advancing national capability but also building a strong, enterprise-led space economy for the years ahead.

India’s space journey now looks ahead to the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Through SpaDeX, India also became the fourth country to achieve autonomous docking of two spacecraft in orbit. Meanwhile, Gaganyaan is advancing India’s human spaceflight goals.

In September 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). The approved outlay of ₹8,240 crore covers development costs, three developmental flights, essential facilities, programme management and the launch campaign.

Designed for a maximum capacity of 30 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the NGLV triples India's current launch payload capability compared to the 10-tonne LEO limit of the LVM3. In addition, a partially reusable NGLV variant with a 14-tonne LEO payload capability is being developed to support lower-cost access to space. Its reusability feature will also lower the cost of reaching space.

NGLV will enable both national and commercial missions. These include human spaceflight missions to the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, as well as lunar and interplanetary exploration. It will also launch communication and earth observation satellite constellations to Low Earth Orbit. These missions will benefit the entire space ecosystem and boost the nation’s capability and capacity.

India’s space mission is aimed to serve the common citizen. That vision now shapes daily life across the country. Communication satellites extend connectivity to remote and underserved areas. Earth observation data support agriculture, disaster assessment, planning, environmental monitoring and other national requirements.

Weather satellites track cyclones and monsoons, enabling early warnings that save lives. Fishermen, farmers and coastal communities rely on these alerts to protect their livelihoods. These systems connect citizens, protect communities, strengthen governance and drive inclusive, sustainable growth. Beyond these services, space also guards India’s frontiers and shapes its future. Space-based communication systems support national security and strategic requirements, the factsheet adds.

--IANS

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