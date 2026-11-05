India's chip industry push moves from policy to execution under Semicon 2.0: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) India's semiconductor strategy has moved from policy design to building the ecosystem with early manufacturing projects already underway, said Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

Speaking on the second day and final day of the ISIG Executive Summit India 2026, Sinha said India has approved 12 manufacturing projects, of which five have already begun commercial production.

“Semicon 2.0 is about building the broader ecosystem, including design companies, materials, chemicals, gases and equipment, alongside manufacturing, R&D and talent,” he said.

According to the government official, India's market, talent pool and government incentives are key advantages but global technology partnerships and resilient supply chains will be essential.

The summit -- held under the theme ‘Enabling the Intelligent Future: Advanced Semiconductors, AI, Data Centers and Power Electronics -- was the first ISIG Executive Summit held in India.

The event brought together senior executives, global technology leaders, researchers, investors and government stakeholders to chart India's next phase in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Moreover, the discussions covered advanced packaging and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), power electronics and wide-bandgap technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN), AI and data-centre demand and development of India's domestic design, materials, equipment and supply-chain ecosystem.

In addition, ISIG signed a pact with the Bihar government for strategic cooperation in developing the state's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem.

“This first India edition showed what becomes possible when global industry, investors and government are in the same room,” said Dr. Shalu Agarwal, General Manager of India and Head of Power Semiconductor at ISIG.

“India's opportunity in advanced packaging and power electronics is real, and our role is to connect it with the technology, capital and partnerships that will help it scale,” adds Agarwal.

The next edition of the summit will be held in India between November 30 and December 1, 2027.

--IANS

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