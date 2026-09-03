India's scheme for rare earth magnet production gains broad industry participation: Report

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) India has received 20 bids to build integrated rare‑earth permanent magnet manufacturing facilities and the government aims to create an integrated chain stretching from NdPr oxide to finished magnets, a new report has said.

The report from Times Kuwait highlighted that India’s broader critical-mineral strategy increasingly focuses on value addition, processing and manufacturing rather than stopping at the extraction stage.

The warm response by bidders to the initiative has given fresh momentum to a policy effort that goes beyond securing a raw material to forming industrial capacity necessary to convert India’s rare-earth resources into high-value products for the country's fastest-growing sector, the report said.

India's $7.74 billion rare‑earth permanent scheme aims to create 6,000 metric tonnes per annum of integrated REPM manufacturing capacity in India.

Ministry of Heavy Industries invited proposals on March 20, 2026 and opened technical bids on August 13, 2026, as companies including Larsen & Toubro, Coal India, ReNew, Attero Recycling, 20 Microns, Lohum Magnets & Energy Solutions, NEO Performance Materials of Singapore and Proterial India responded.

“Twenty companies and consortia submitted bids, bringing together established engineering companies, public-sector enterprises, recycling specialists, energy companies, magnet manufacturers and international participants,” the publication said.

The scheme targets up to five beneficiaries, selected through global competitive bidding, each eligible for as much as 1,200 metric tonnes per annum.

The scheme design places production at the centre of the programme, the report said, adding that it connects government support to the actual manufacture and sale of magnets rather than focusing solely on creating facilities.

The publication mentioned broad participation of firms from different industrial backgrounds as evidence of rare-earth processing and magnet manufacturing being viewed as a wider industrial opportunity.

India’s policy emphasis is now shifting towards connecting substantial rare-earth resources with industrial value chains. Government assessments indicated a huge gap between upstream capabilities and industrial-scale midstream and downstream manufacturing.

The timing of the rare-earth push is also closely connected to India’s broader technology and manufacturing ambitions along with advances in mobile phones and electronics exports,

Permanent magnets sit at the intersection of many of these sectors including semiconductors, electric mobility, renewable energy equipment and advanced manufacturing.

—IANS

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