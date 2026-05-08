India's resolve to fight terrorism 'strong as ever': Kirti Vardhan Singh

United Nations, May 8 (IANS) India’s Minister of State of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh led a commemoration of Operation Sindoor that gave a resounding blow to Pakistan for defending and aiding terorrists.

India’s resolve to fight terrorism remained as strong as ever, he said on Thursday.

The meeting commemorating the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor paid tributes to India’s UN Mission to “the bravery and professionalism of our armed forces, which is unparalleled”.

After Pakistan-based terrorists crossed into India and killed 26 Indian tourists at Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, hitting terrorist centres within that country.

The Resistance Front, a group affiliated with Lashkar-e-Tayiba, a terrorist outfit sanctioned by the UN, said it was responsible for the attack.

India targeted those two groups and the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist outfit during the four-day operation.

It spiralled into a conflict between India and Pakistan when Pakistan’s armed forces came to the defence of the terrorist groups and attacked India.

After India repelled the Pakistani attacks and was in a commanding position, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Major General Kashif Abdullah called his then Indian counterpart Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and asked for a ceasefire.

Several Pakistani air force and missile bases had been destroyed by India by then.

The UN Security Council condemned the Pahalgam massacre.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security”, it said in its press statement.

It said that terrorism is “criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whoever committed”.

--IANS

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