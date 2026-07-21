India’s residential sales rise 3 pc in Jan-June: Report

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) India’s residential market demonstrated resilience in H1 2026, with sales rising 3 per cent to 1,38,382 units, reflecting sustained buyer confidence and robust market fundamentals, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from real estate services firm JLL noted a 9 per cent increase in new launches to 1,68,507 units signalling strong developer confidence.

The quarterly sales moderated by 4 per cent in Q2 2026 versus Q1 and a softer quarter reflected seasonal factors and price recalibration rather than a structural slowdown.

The sector's overall positive trajectory continues to be supported by strong urbanization trends, improving infrastructure, and evolving lifestyle aspirations.

Bengaluru led growth with a 16 per cent year‑on‑year increase in sales and Chennai posted a 27 per cent growth.

The four major markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, and Delhi NCR collectively represented around 76 per cent of total H1 2026 sales, reinforcing their position as India's primary residential hubs.

The temporary quarterly moderation in Q2 2026 can be attributed to seasonal factors, property price recalibration, and buyers adopting a more considered approach to purchase decisions.

Senior Managing Director (Chennai & Coimbatore), Head- Residential Services, India, JLL, Siva Krishnan noted a shift toward quality and quantum, with the Rs 1-3 crore segment surging 58 per cent Y-o-Y, demonstrating that buyers are increasingly willing to invest in well-located, premium developments that offer long-term value.

“As property prices stabilize and buyers adjust to current market conditions, we expect sales momentum to improve in subsequent quarters,” he added.

Ongoing infrastructure investments, expanding metro networks, improving connectivity, and development of new growth corridors, combined with enhanced access to housing finance and rising income levels, will continue to support homebuying decisions across diverse segments.

Bengaluru led new launches with a 41 per cent year‑on‑year increase, Mumbai saw 18 per cent growth and Delhi NCR was up 14 per cent.

—IANS

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