India’s middle-class emerges as growth driver on back of Govt reforms  

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Over the past 12 years, the Government has steadily empowered India’s middle class through wide-ranging reforms. A sharp reduction in taxation, improved banking access, wider insurance coverage, and expanded pensions have reduced financial stress. Subsidised loan rates and digital reforms have also made savings, borrowing, and financial planning more accessible and convenient.

The government’s tax reforms have significantly eased the financial burden on the middle class. In 2014, individuals with income of up to 2.5 lakhs attracted zero tax. Now, individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually (Rs 12.75 lakh for salaried persons with standard deduction) pay zero tax under the new tax regime (introduced in 2023). This has increased their savings, disposable income, and overall financial choices.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), introduced in July 2017, is India’s most significant indirect tax reform since Independence. It unified multiple central and state taxes into a single system, creating a common national market.

For the middle class specifically, GST has delivered several tangible benefits by simplifying taxes and lowering everyday costs. Lower rates on essential items and rationalised slabs made daily consumption more affordable. Over nearly nine years, it has evolved through rate rationalisation and digitalisation, becoming the backbone of indirect taxation. The GST taxpayer base grew from 66.5 lakh in 2017 to 1.64 crore by April 2026.

Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), effective since April 2025, strengthens retirement security for central government employees in India- a significant segment of the middle class. It combines employee and Government contributions under a contributory structure and offers assured, inflation-linked pension benefits after retirement. UPS guarantees a minimum pension of Rs 10,000 per month after retirement (with at least 10 years of service).

India has emerged as the 10th largest insurance market globally by premium volume, reflecting expanding financial protection. The growing importance of insurance is visible in household finances. The share of insurance and pension funds rose from 28.6 per cent in FY 2018–19 to 29.6 per cent in FY 2024–25. This indicates increasing financial awareness and a shift towards long-term security among families.

Improved access to basic amenities, accessible healthcare, stronger education and skill development, along with seamless digital governance have improved everyday convenience. Together, these measures provide secure pathways for wealth creation and long-term stability.

Forecasts by the OECD predict that between 2030 and 2035, India will overtake China in terms of middle-class population in absolute terms. This reflects rising incomes, expanding economic opportunities and improving living standards for millions of Indians. It also signals stronger consumer demand, greater spending power and India’s growing influence in the global economy, a statement said.

--IANS

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