September 30, 2026 8:09 PM हिंदी

India's manufacturing sector clocks strong industrial output growth by 7.81 pc in FY25, jobs up 7.19 pc

India's manufacturing sector clocks strong industrial output growth by 7.81 pc in FY25, jobs up 7.19 pc

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) India’s registered manufacturing sector registered robust growth in terms of industrial output by 7.81 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 over the previous fiscal, with total employment growing 7.19 per cent in the same period, according to the Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) data released by the government on Wednesday.

The total number of establishments in this sector increased from 2.60 lakh in FY24 to 2.67 lakh in FY25, representing a growth of 2.64 per cent.

The highest number of establishments was reported in Tamil Nadu (41,221), followed by Gujarat (33,084) and Maharashtra (27,379), according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have emerged to be the top 5 states in respect of employment, having a share of more than 56 per cent of the total manufacturing employment of the country in 2024-25.

The top five industries -- basic metals, motor vehicles, chemical and chemical products, pharmaceutical products, and food products, taken together, have contributed more than 45 per cent of the total manufacturing GVA of the country during 2024-25.

Meanwhile, total emoluments paid to the workforce also increased by 12.08 per cent in 2024-25 as compared to 2023-24.

The registered manufacturing sector recorded broad-based growth during FY2024-25, with most of the major economic indicators — such as invested capital, input, output, Gross Value Added, employment and wages — witnessing an increase over the previous year.

Annual Survey of Industries is conducted with the primary objective of providing meaningful insight into the dynamics of change in the composition, growth and structure of various manufacturing industries in terms of output, value added, employment, capital formation and a host of other parameters.

The survey data serves as an important input for policymaking, supports compilation of National Accounts Statistics, and meets the information needs of various Ministries while enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions.

--IANS

na/vd

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