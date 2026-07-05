India’s main concern has been their bowling combination: Deep Dasgupta

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes India need to rethink their bowling combination following the defeat to England in the second T20I in Manchester, suggesting the team management consider fielding an additional specialist seamer for the remainder of the series.

Assessing India's performance after England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, Dasgupta said the current balance leaves the attack vulnerable if one of the frontline pacers has an off day, and added that India's bowling resources become stretched when they rely on two specialist seamers along with all-rounder Shivam Dube.

"The main concern for India has been their bowling combination. When you go in with only two seamers plus Shivam Dube, and if one of them has an off day, you are left with very few options,” Dasgupta told JioStar.

He explained that the lack of a similar replacement in the pace department makes it easier for the opposition to seize control during the middle overs. "You don't have a like-for-like replacement in the middle overs, and the opposition can target the weaker links. I think this is something the team needs to look at,” he added.

Dasgupta believes India should seriously consider altering the composition of their attack by adding another specialist fast bowler, even if it means making compromises elsewhere in the playing XI. "They should consider going with three seamers instead of two plus Shivam Dube,” he said.

The former cricketer also questioned whether India need to persist with three spinners, particularly in English conditions where seam and bounce are likely to play a greater role.

"The other couple of questions the team needs to answer are whether they really need three spinners and whether they can afford to play an extra seamer,” he added.

Dasgupta acknowledged that strengthening the pace attack could reduce India's batting depth but felt the trade-off may ultimately benefit the side.

"That might mean they have to sacrifice a bit of batting depth. But in conditions where pace and bounce matter more, that could be a risk worth taking. So yes, some tough decisions need to be made,” Dasgupta mentioned.

With the series finely poised, Dasgupta's remarks underline the selection dilemma facing the Indian team management as they weigh batting depth against the need for greater flexibility in the bowling attack ahead of the remaining matches.

--IANS

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