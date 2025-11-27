November 27, 2025 4:42 PM हिंदी

Job postings in India stay above pre-Covid pandemic levels: Report

India’s labour market cools in Oct, yet job postings stay above pre-pandemic levels: Report

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Formal job creation in India softened in the month of October but despite this, job postings remained above the pre-Covid pandemic level, a report said on Thursday.

"Amid slowdown, Indian job postings are still 60 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, but have fallen 25 per cent since their peak in January 2023," Indeed, a leading hiring platform, said in its report.

Over the past three months, job postings declined in almost three-quarters of occupations. Yet in a softening job market, there will still be some strong performers, and the past three months have been no exception, said the report.

Job postings in cleaning and sanitation rose around 20 per cent over the past three months, ahead of community and social service (17.4 per cent), dental (13.1 per cent), nursing (11.2 per cent) and food preparation and service (10.3 per cent).

Another positive was the posting for human resources, which climbed 2.3 per cent.

However, these gains were more than offset by weakness in banking and finance, where postings fell 25.6 per cent, along with legal (-22.4 per cent), retail (-16.7 per cent) and loading and stocking (-15 per cent), the report noted.

Every month, the Indian workforce gradually transitions towards more formal work arrangements. As the nation transitions, job creation in the formal sector is expected to outpace overall employment growth nationwide, said Callam Pickering, Indeed’s APAC Senior Economist.

"This transition is also why job postings in India have been stronger than in other Indeed markets, both during the post-pandemic job boom and the subsequent slowdown," he added.

Meanwhile, during the month, 9.1 per cent of Indian job postings explicitly mentioned phrases such as ‘work from home’ or ‘work remotely’ in their job descriptions. That’s up from 7.6 per cent a year ago.

Remote opportunities are most common in IT infrastructure, operations and support at 18.2 per cent of postings in the October quarter 2025, ahead of community & social service (15.1 per cent) and industrial engineering (14 per cent).

--IANS

aps/na

LATEST NEWS

Shekhar Suman says nobody would have been able to see Dharmendra stiff, unable to stand properly: 'Better one leaves before reaching such a state’'

Shekhar Suman says nobody would have been able to see Dharmendra stiff, unable to stand properly: 'Better one leaves before reaching such a state’'

Proud moment not just for Gujarat, but for entire nation, says Zeel Desai on Ahmedabad hosting CWG 2030

Proud moment not just for Gujarat, but for entire nation, says Zeel Desai on Ahmedabad hosting CWG 2030

India conquer New Zealand 3-2 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

India conquer New Zealand 3-2 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

2026 WPL Auction: UPW buy back Deepti, Ecclestone via RTM; Healy goes unsold

2026 WPL Auction: UPW buy back Deepti, Ecclestone via RTM; Healy goes unsold

Congress, Left using foreign X handles to malign India, PM Modi: BJP

Congress, Left using foreign X handles to malign India, PM Modi: BJP

‘Courts aren’t arenas for political battles’: Former CJI B.R. Gavai on judiciary, social media, AI threats and life post-retirement

‘Courts aren’t arenas for political battles’: Former CJI BR Gavai (IANS Exclusive)

New labour codes offer enhanced maternity support, equal pay, and flexibility in workplace

New labour codes offer enhanced maternity support, equal pay, and flexibility in workplace

WPL 2026 to take place from Jan 9 to Feb 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara

WPL 2026 to take place from Jan 9 to Feb 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara

'Apne 2' producer Deepak Mukut confirms film is happening, will be a tribute to Dharmendra

'Apne 2' producer Deepak Mukut confirms film is happening, will be a tribute to Dharmendra

Sensex, Nifty end higher after hitting record levels

Sensex, Nifty end higher after hitting record levels