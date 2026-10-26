India's 'Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari' initiative creates over 1.55 crore artificial water recharge structures

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Over 1.55 crore artificial recharge and storage structures have been constructed under the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) initiative, with an impact evaluation estimating groundwater recharge of 2.43 billion cubic metres from 23 lakh structures assessed using rainfall data between June and December 2025, an official factsheet said on Monday.

"By linking community ownership with convergence, digital oversight, and asset creation, JSJB: Catch the Rain campaign is laying the foundation for a water-secure Bharat," the statement said.

The JSJB has been integrated with the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign. The campaign focused on rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, water conservation, creation of water assets, and community participation.

It promoted locally appropriate, low-cost interventions and strengthened climate resilience through sustainable water management, the statement noted.

The initiative brought together Panchayati Raj Institutions, urban local bodies, women’s groups, youth, educational institutions, civil society organisations and local communities.

These stakeholders support planning, implementation and community-led water conservation. JSJB: CTR portal and mobile application have been instrumental in strengthening transparency, monitoring and facilitating public feedback.

JSB: CTR campaign builds on the success of Jal Shakti Abhiyan 2019, which covered 1,592 water-stressed blocks across 256 districts for promoting rainwater harvesting.

It also promoted groundwater recharge, watershed development, rejuvenation of water bodies, afforestation, and community participation through a Jan Andolan approach.

“Water conservation has evolved into a community-driven movement focused on sustainable water management. Initiatives such as Catch the Rain and Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari promote rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and restoration of water bodies,” the statement noted.

Scientific planning, local ownership, and convergence of resources are strengthening water security, rural livelihoods, and climate resilience.

—IANS

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