India clocks strong industrial growth at 7.3 pc in June led by manufacturing, electricity and gas

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 7.3 per cent (year-on-year) growth in June, supported by a robust 7.8 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and a 10.6 per cent growth in the electricity and gas supply sector, the government data showed on Tuesday.

The growth rates of sectors like Mining and Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity and Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage and Waste Management for the month of June 2026 stood at 1.0 per cent, 7.8 per cent, 10.6 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively.

Within the manufacturing sector, 19 out of 23 industry groups at ‘NIC 2 digit-level’ have recorded a positive growth in June over June 2025.

The top three positive contributors for last month are – ‘Manufacture of electrical equipment’ (34.0 per cent), ‘Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers’ (17.5 per cent), and ‘Manufacture of food products’ (10.8 per cent).

The Quick Estimate of IIP stood at 123.1 against 114.7 in June 2025.

The indices of Industrial Production for Mining and Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity and Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage and Waste Management for the month of June 2026 stood at 110.0, 123.3, 131.0 and 145.7, respectively, the official data showed.

In the industry group “Manufacture of food products”, item groups “Tea”, “Rice (Other Than Basmati)”, and “Starch, All Types” have shown significant contribution in growth.

“Along with the Quick Estimate of IIP for the month of June 2026, the indices for May 2026 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies,” according to the official statement.

The Quick Estimates for June 2026 and the final revision for May 2026 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 86.7 per cent and 93.1 per cent, respectively, it added.

The release of the IIP figures for July 2026 is slated for August 28, 2026, said the statement.

--IANS

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