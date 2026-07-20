India’s gems & jewellery exports surge over 26 pc in June

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The overall gross gems & jewellery exports rose 26.5 per cent to $2212.6 million in June 2026 after prolonged decline, according to industry data.

Q1 FY27 period (April–June 2026) exports edged up 0.04 per cent to $6612.21 million compared to corresponding period in the previous year.

Gross imports grew by 10.06 per cent in June 2026 to $1720.6 million, whereas a decline of 5.9 per cent to $4974.8 million was seen in Q1 FY27 period. The positive shift is more notable amid the global economic headwinds the sector has been suffering for a long time.

Cut and polished diamonds exports surged to $846.7 million in June, up 8.7 per cent from $778.8 million a year earlier, though April–June exports in the category eased 4.1 per cent to $2,720.2 million.

Export volume of cut and polished diamonds for April–June rose to 39.8 lakh carats, up 8.9 per cent, with a per‑carat value of $681.7 for the quarter.

This trend signifies the reinstatement of diamond jewellery demand in the international market and points towards positive holiday season sales, along with the preference of SEZs over DTA for trade.

This sentiment will likely improve going ahead to the Oct-Dec quarter, analysts forecasted.

Gross imports of rough diamonds stood at $700.3 million in June 2026 and eased 32.4 per cent in the first quarter on a YoY basis. In volume terms, gross imports of rough diamonds at 66.9 lakhs carats during June eased 8.6 per cent.

The drop in rough diamond trade continues to witness a decline as Indian jewellery manufacturers are looking at clearing off the inventory before making new purchases given the volatility in overseas demand.

Demand is likely to pick up at the consumers' end, and that will automatically boost the import cycle of this product category, analysts noted.

Finished lab-grown diamonds enjoyed "tremendous response in the international markets as consumers are adopting a price-conscious approach in response to the uncertainties," experts said.

The category has emerged as a lucrative alternative to natural diamonds for the price-sensitive audience and is likely to get stronger in future.

Gold jewellery exports surged 54.5 per cent in June to $1,087.7 million, led by studded jewellery, while plain gold jewellery showed mixed quarterly trends.

Silver and platinum jewellery also saw 20 to 27 per cent gains in exports in the first quarter.

—IANS

aar/ag