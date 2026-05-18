India’s EV market surges 57 pc in Q1 2026: Report

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) India’s electric passenger vehicle market surged 57 per cent year‑on‑year in the first quarter of 2026, outpacing overall passenger vehicle growth of 13 per cent driven by superior charging infrastructure, competitive pricing and connectivity features, a report said on Monday.

The report from CyberMedia Research (CMR) said connected EVs grew 67 per cent year‑on‑year and that digital cluster adoption jumped 55 per cent, with penetration rising from 35 per cent to 48 per cent.

The surge in the connected EV segment, established the passenger car as India’s second most important smart device after smartphones.

EVs led that digital cluster adoption with 60 per cent growth. The report highlighted that advanced driver assistance systems adoption rose 49 per cent and Level 2 ADAS is now standard on 91 per cent of equipped vehicles.

Regulatory momentum via Bharat NCAP and plummeting sensor costs have transformed safety to baseline expectation.

The report estimated EVs to account for 7–8 per cent of India’s PV market by end-2026, while connected vehicles are projected to capture 40–45 per cent of market share.

Digital cockpits grew 49 per cent, with penetration climbing from 29 per cent to 39 per cent as immersive in-cabin experiences became key purchase drivers.

India’s passenger vehicle market continued to remain predominantly value-driven, with 97 per cent of volumes concentrated in the sub-Rs 30 lakh segment.

“India’s automotive market is undergoing a fundamental transformation, shaped by the convergence of electrification, connectivity, and premiumisation. The continued growth of EVs and connected vehicles indicates sustained long-term structural momentum,” said Amit Sharma, Senior Analyst – Smart Mobility Practice, CMR.

Future growth will depend on continued investments in charging infrastructure, supply-chain resilience, and balanced policy support, Sharma added.

Another recent report said that Kerala led with 14.1 per cent penetration in EV adoption; Karnataka and Odisha showed deepening adoption, while Maharashtra’s share declined to 9.2 per cent.

—IANS

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