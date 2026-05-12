India’s digital growth outpaces cybersecurity preparedness: Report

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) India's rapid digital expansion outpaced its cybersecurity readiness, a report has said, citing a sharp rise in ransomware, phishing, data breaches and cyber espionage that pose risk to critical infrastructure, financial systems and ordinary citizens.

The report from India Narrative identified a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and urged universities and technical institutes to integrate cybersecurity into mainstream curricula and expand specialised training programs.

It flagged that financial fraud linked to digital payments has become increasingly common and that government websites, healthcare databases and even power infrastructure have faced attempted cyber intrusions.

While institutions such as the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC), and National Cyber Security Coordinator strengthened the country’s institutional response mechanisms, the scale and sophistication of cyber threats demand a far more comprehensive and coordinated strategy, it said.

Stronger cybersecurity standards across public and private sectors are crucial as many organisations still operate with outdated software, weak encryption and inadequate data protection.

Further, cybersecurity audits and compliance frameworks, particularly for sectors handling critical infrastructure and sensitive user data, could reduce cybersecurity risks.

In addition, the report called for large‑scale digital literacy campaigns to teach safe online practices and cyber hygiene, especially as digital services reach rural and semi‑urban populations with many first‑time internet users vulnerable to fraud.

"India must also strengthen its legal and policy framework governing cyberspace. Existing laws often struggle to keep pace with the rapidly evolving nature of cybercrime. Faster investigation mechanisms, improved coordination between law enforcement agencies and stronger international cooperation are essential," it said.

Another recent report said that credential theft and identity compromise emerged as a primary entry point for large‑scale cyber attacks against Indian IT firms, with 265.52 million detections across over 8 million endpoints.

The report warned that India’s IT firms are particularly exposed due to their extensive use of cloud platforms, remote access systems, and third-party integrations. A single compromised credential can provide access to multiple environments, significantly amplifying the potential impact.

—IANS

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