May 29, 2026 1:20 PM हिंदी

India's data centre stock likely to cross 3 GW by 2028: Report

India's data centre stock likely to cross 3 GW by 2028-end: Report

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) India's data centre (DC) stock is expected to cross 3 gigawatts (GW) by the end of calendar year 2028, driven by a robust demand from hyperscalers, accelerating artificial intelligence workloads, and the country's structural advantage as Asia Pacific's most DC development-friendly market, a report said on Friday.

The report from CBRE said the total DC capacity in the country reached roughly 1,700 MW at the end of 2025 and that a supply addition of roughly 500 MW is expected in 2026.

DC stock measures the total computing power infrastructure available across a country's all data centres.

The report placed India among APAC’s leading markets, a significant elevation from its tag of high growth, due to expanding live capacity, deep investment pipeline, and an improving infrastructure ecosystem.

India now stands alongside Japan, Australia, South Korea, Mainland China, and Malaysia in the top-tier category, it said.

"The combination of a low-bottleneck development environment, a rapidly expanding digital economy, and aggressive hyperscaler commitments positions India as one of the most compelling DC markets globally," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO – India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE.

As AI workloads multiply and the demand base broadens beyond cloud to Neocloud, GCCs and enterprise users, the country's capacity trajectory is likely to remain steep well beyond 2028, he added.

The report said that developmental road blocks such as power constraints, construction costs, shortage of skilled labour, and community & environmental risks are ‘low’ in India, making it the only major APAC market to achieve such a distinction.

“This structural advantage is translating into tangible results on the ground. Mumbai continues to anchor national capacity at 800+ MW, with a further 750 MW under construction or committed,” the report noted.

Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR are emerging as the next wave of hyperscale destinations, while Bangalore remains the hub for enterprise colocation demand.

—IANS

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