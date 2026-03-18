March 18, 2026 10:14 PM हिंदी

India’s data centre capacity quadruples to 1,500 MW since 2020: Jitin Prasada

India’s data centre capacity quadruples to 1,500 MW since 2020: Jitin Prasada

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) India’s data centre capacity has expanded more than fourfold to over 1,500 MW in 2025 from 375 MW in 2020, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada told the Parliament on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the growth reflects the government’s focus on strengthening digital infrastructure and expanding access to technology.

“In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the government is democratising the development and usage of technology,” he said.

Prasada added that efforts are being made to facilitate the establishment of data centres across the country to improve the delivery of digital services.

According to the data shared, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai account for the largest share of operational data centre capacity at 790 MW, followed by Chennai (305 MW), Bengaluru (182 MW), Hyderabad (152 MW), and Delhi-NCR/Noida (76 MW). Other cities, including Pune and Kolkata, account for a smaller share.

Prasada also said that four submarine cable systems are currently under commissioning at various cable landing stations by telecom service providers. These include India Europe Xpress by Reliance Jio, SEA-ME-WE-6 and 2Africa by Bharti Airtel, and the Raman Cable by Sify Technologies, with landing stations primarily in Mumbai and Chennai.

In addition, three more submarine cable systems are under planning, including projects by Tata Communications, Reliance Jio, and Sify Technologies, for which applications have been submitted to the Department of Telecommunications.

The minister clarified that the government is not planning to establish new sub-sea gateways at present.

He further noted that the Reserve Bank of India has mandated that all payment system data must be stored within India, as part of efforts to ensure a safe and trusted digital ecosystem.

The government’s policies are aimed at building adequate data storage capacity within the country and strengthening cybersecurity, he added.

--IANS

ag/vd

LATEST NEWS

Direct tax collections up 7.19 pc at Rs 22.80 lakh crore

Direct tax collections up 7.19 pc at Rs 22.80 lakh crore

From Khelo India to India colours: Joya announces herself with a goal for India U17

From Khelo India to India colours: Joya announces herself with a goal for India U17

US intensifying coordination with allies in Europe and Gulf to secure maritime routes: White House

US intensifying coordination with allies in Europe and Gulf to secure maritime routes: White House

Post-Iran war, Congressman seeks security for faith sites

Post-Iran war, US Congressman seeks security for faith sites

Balochistan: BLF targets 'death squads', kills three Pakistani army personnel (File image)

Balochistan: BLF targets 'death squads', kills three Pakistani army personnel

Bangladesh PM faces herculean task to restore stability in Bangladesh: Report (File image)

Bangladesh PM faces herculean task to restore stability in Bangladesh: Report

Indian Open squash: Om Semwal wins five-game thriller; Tanvi Khanna cruises into second round on Day 1 (Credit: JSW Sports)

Indian Open squash: Om Semwal wins five-game thriller; Tanvi Khanna cruises into second round on Day 1

Nepal’s Gen-Z wave brings historic political shift: Report

Nepal’s Gen-Z wave brings historic political shift: Report

Report raises alarm over China's growing influence in Georgia's media landscape (File image)

Report raises alarm over China's growing influence in Georgia's media landscape

Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric ID system with 134 crore users: Minister

Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric ID system with 134 crore users: Minister