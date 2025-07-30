India's 165,000 posts offices to go digital by Aug 4 in big tech push to speed up delivery

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) More than 86,000 post offices across the country have gone digital and by August 4 this year the entire network of nearly 1,65,000 post offices will have migrated to the new platform as part of the reform initiative launched by the Centre to reposition India Post as a technology-driven, citizen-centric logistics and e-commerce enabler, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The technological transformation of India Post under the IT 2.0 framework is designed to introduce real-time track and trace capabilities, customised services for bulk customers, electronic proof of delivery, OTP-based authentication, digital payments, and open API integration, the statement said.

In line with industry's best practices, the Department has introduced centralised delivery for all categories of mail and parcels by setting up dedicated delivery centres that consolidate the service areas of existing post offices.

These delivery centres will enable the Department to offer flexible delivery services, including Sunday and holiday deliveries, as well as morning and evening delivery options.

A total of 344 delivery centres have been launched nationwide during Phase 1, the statement added.

One of the core pillars of this transformation is the integration of India Post's systems with major national digital commerce ecosystems.

According to officials, the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) will enable wallet-based prepaid bookings, centralised order tracking, and automated reconciliation with ONDC's accounting systems.

Through its collaboration with the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), India Post will provide API-driven automated pricing and centralised dashboards for payment tracking and cash-on-delivery (COD) settlements, they said.

Union Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, on Tuesday, chaired a high-level review of the mail operations, parcel operations, and business strategy divisions of the Department of Posts.

"These enhancements must enable India Post to offer seamless, end-to-end logistics services comparable to those of leading market players," Pemmasani said while addressing the briefing.

"India Post's unmatched physical footprint must now be complemented by cutting-edge digital capabilities. This transformation is about scale, speed, and service for every Indian -- from the remotest village to the busiest metropolitan area," he added.

India Post is currently undergoing a comprehensive, technology-driven transformation under the IT 2.0 framework.

This initiative is part of a strategic roadmap aimed at positioning India Post as a strong competitor in the logistics industry, especially in the rapidly expanding e-commerce parcel delivery sector.

To drive this transformation, India Post has on-boarded a dedicated data analytics team working with IT 2.0 to enhance operational efficiency through route optimisation, smart sorting, and demand forecasting.

The focus is also on data-driven revenue generation, positioning India Post as a modern logistics force aligned with India's digital economy vision, the official statement added.

