‘Indians don’t take lives, they risk their own to save others’: PM Modi to Capt Smit Machchhar

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar through a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure, saying his actions helped save many lives.

During the conversation, PM Modi said the country could proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their own lives to save others.

PM Modi began the conversation by asking about Captain Machchhar's health and said the entire country was praying for his speedy recovery.

"The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjaya Jaap is being performed for you and your health. Your courage, presence of mind and composure saved many lives. The country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others," PM Modi said.

Captain Machchhar nodded and responded, "Yes, sir."

PM Modi continued, saying that although the Captain was fighting for his own life at the time, he did not think about himself and instead remained concerned about the lives of others.

"You were fighting for your life, but at that time, you didn't care about your life; you cared for the lives of all the people," PM Modi said.

He also expressed gratitude to Captain Machchhar and praised the values instilled in him by his mother, Geeta Ben.

"I had said to Geeta Ben that you have the values of the Gita and have shaped your son's life," PM Modi said.

Captain Machchhar then shared his experience during the incident, saying he had been in aviation for 17 years and had 11 years of experience as a Captain.

"You are my biggest ideal, sir. You called me, and I am feeling very proud. At that moment, I was fighting for my own life, but there was one moment when I realised that if I did not do anything right now, people could lose their lives. I have 11 years of experience as a captain and 17 years in aviation, so I understood what was happening on the flight," Captain Machchhar said.

He recalled the moment when he realised that the aircraft was going down and said he made a final effort to open the door.

"When I fell down, I realised that the flight was going down. I realised that I had to open the door one last time, and I opened the door. All the other people entered. So, I would say there was an equal role played by the other people too in this," Captain Machchhar said.

"I was fighting for my life, but I knew that I would not let the other people die. After that moment, I received the care and medical attention that I am getting now," he added.

Captain Machchhar also spoke about his faith, saying he recites the Hanuman Chalisa whenever he needs positivity or is in pain.

"When I need positivity and feel pain, I read the Hanuman Chalisa. At that moment, too, when you called me, I felt proud," Captain Machchhar said.

During the conversation, Captain Machchhar became emotional, and tears flowed. PM Modi consoled him and tried to make him comfortable.

"Why are you crying? The whole country wants to talk to you. And when you spoke about the Hanuman Chalisa, I would like to thank Geeta Ben for giving you such values," PM Modi said.

Captain Machchhar further shared how he keeps his two-year-old son beside him while reciting the Hanuman Chalisa.

"When I do puja, I keep my two-year-old son on my lap and then recite the Hanuman Chalisa. Because I am away from the country, but it is not good to be away from our culture," he said.

PM Modi agreed with him and said, "Yes, you are saying it right."

The Prime Minister also spoke about the prayers, pujas and aartis being conducted across the country for Captain Machchhar's safety and long life.

"The whole country is here to welcome you with great excitement," PM Modi said, referring to Captain Machchhar as a "Veer Purush".

Captain Machchhar, however, said he did not consider what he had done merely as a duty.

"I am not considering all of this as my work, but as a journey," he said, adding, "I am confident that I will recover soon."

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the UAE and the Abu Dhabi government for their support.

"Smit, whenever you need me, I am just a phone call away. Truly, if such things had not been done, how would the pilots of the country have felt? You have done a great job," PM Modi said.

"Had this not happened, who knows what India would have had to face, what all Indian pilots would have had to endure, and how Indian pilots would have been viewed. You have saved everyone. You have done a very big thing.

The Prime Minister wished Captain Smit a speedy recovery and congratulated him for his courage.

"I want to congratulate you, and today is Gandhi Jayanti. I want to say that what 'ahimsa' is, you have proved it," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also spoke with Captain Machchhar in Gujarati during the interaction.

--IANS

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