Canada Super 60: Raza, Pooran, Moeen Ali star as Mississauga, Toronto and Vancouver win

Vancouver, Oct 2 (IANS) Sikandar Raza’s rapid half-century, Nicholas Pooran’s 40 off 16 balls and Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 37 off 18 headlined the third day of Canada Super 60 Season 2, as Mississauga Masters, Toronto Sixers and Vancouver Anchors picked up victories at BC Place.

Raza reached his 50 off 24 balls as Mississauga posted 125/2 and then held Montreal Royal Tigers to 123/4 for a two-run win. Pooran struck at 250 as Toronto chased down White Rock Warriors’ 128/6 with three balls remaining, while Moeen’s unbeaten knock helped Vancouver chase 85 against Brampton Blitz with eight balls to spare.

Vancouver Anchors were the first side to register a win on the men’s schedule, bowling Brampton Blitz out for 84/9 before reaching 90/4 in 8.4 overs. Moeen led the chase with 37 not out from 18 balls, hitting one four and four sixes at a strike rate of 205.56, while Obus Pienaar added 22 from 13 balls.

The foundation for the chase was laid by the Vancouver bowling attack, with Lewis Gregory returning 4-13 from two overs and Martin Andersson and Akhil Kumar taking two wickets apiece.

Toronto then completed a five-wicket chase against White Rock after the Warriors made 128/6 in their 10 overs. Aryan Sidhu led the White Rock innings with 40 from 16 balls, including five sixes, while Dominic Drakes remained unbeaten on 38 from just 10 deliveries, with six sixes.

Toronto's reply was driven by Pooran, who made 40 from 16 balls with five sixes, while Kieron Pollard contributed 22 off nine and Daniel Sams finished unbeaten on 27 off 10, including four sixes. Sams also took 2/26 as Toronto reached 129/5 in 9.3 overs.

Mississauga Masters completed the day's closest men's contest, edging Montreal Royal Tigers by two runs after posting 125/2. Raza's 50 off 24 balls was the key attacking contribution as the Masters put together a total that Montreal could not quite overhaul.

The Royal Tigers finished on 123/4, leaving Mississauga with their second win of the league phase. The result also leaves the Masters unbeaten after their opening two men's matches, while the official tournament schedule confirms the three teams' Day 3 fixtures at BC Place.

The women's match earlier in the day saw Vancouver Warriors Women beat Vancouver Anchors Women by eight wickets. Anchors Women made 81/4 in 10 overs, with Fatima Sana Khan top-scoring with 49 from 31 balls, including five fours and three sixes. Sophie Reid then led the Warriors' chase with an unbeaten 37 from 16 balls, while Marizanne Kapp added 14 not out from seven, as Warriors reached 82/2 in 7.4 overs.

--IANS

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