Indian youth team shows promise and vision at NBA Rising Stars Invitational

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Representing India on the international stage, the Velammal International School basketball team embraced a valuable learning experience at the prestigious NBA Rising Stars Invitational in Singapore on Thursday.

In a challenging match against Jubilee High School, the Indian squad demonstrated immense spirit, providing a hopeful glimpse into the future of basketball in the nation.

While the final score was 95-61 in favour of Jubilee High School, the true story for the Indian team was the invaluable exposure to a higher level of global competition. This sentiment was perfectly captured by team member Kushal Manjunatha Singh, whose words reflect maturity and ambition that go beyond a single game.

“Back in India, we are number one. We can beat any team in our age group. But here, the competition is different. We are here to know where and what we need to improve on,” said Kushal Manjunatha Singh.

This powerful statement highlights the team's mission of growing, learning, and elevating Indian youth basketball. This experience is a crucial investment in developing athletes who can compete with the world's best.

The Velammal International School's presence at the NBA Rising Stars Invitational is a testament to the rising talent in India. Their journey in Singapore is a stepping stone, providing them with the necessary insights and experience to aim for greater heights in future international competitions.

This year's NBA Rising Stars Invitational is currently taking place in Singapore, running from Tuesday (June 23) to Sunday (June 29) at the OCBC Arena, Singapore.

Held in collaboration with Sport Singapore (SportSG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), this year's high-school basketball tournament is showcasing 12 boys’ and 12 girls’ teams of talented athletes aged 18 and under from across the Asia-Pacific region.

This year's event is being headlined by an incredible lineup of basketball stars, including NBA champions Jeremy Lin and Mitch Richmond, Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, and WNBA champion Lauren Jackson.

--IANS

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