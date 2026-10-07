Indian women’s football team faces Russian test as young players eye senior breakthrough

Kolkata, Oct 7 (IANS) The Indian women’s football team will return to international action with a new-look squad as it takes on 27th-ranked Russia in the first of two FIFA friendlies at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

India, ranked 69th in the world, will face Russia on October 8 and again on October 11, with both matches scheduled to kick off at 6 pm IST. The Indian Football YouTube channel will stream the fixtures live.

The matches mark India’s first international outings since they won their sixth SAFF Women’s Championship title in June and will also be the Indian women’s team’s first international appearance in Kolkata.

Head coach Crispin Chettri said the two games will provide an important opportunity for a young group of players to test themselves against a higher-ranked opponent, while also urging the home crowd to turn up in support.

“I want them to come in loads and support our own team. They deserve that at least, so I think it’s time for Kolkata to show that we really care about football irrespective of gender,” Chettri said at the pre-match press conference.

The current squad has an average age of 23, with the youngest players aged 19. Several members have progressed through the India U20 setup and are now looking to establish themselves at the senior level.

Goalkeeper Nandini and winger Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam are among the players hoping to make their mark, while forward Renu has returned after an injury layoff. Lynda Kom Serto and Malavika P. are also in contention for greater responsibility.

Chettri stressed that the team-building process for the Asian Cup needs to begin now. “If you want to do well in the Asian Cup, then we have to start building right now,” he said.

Renu, meanwhile, said her immediate focus is on making the most of the two matches against Russia. “I want to just be at my best for these two games and play well,” she said.

India’s preparations have been affected by the unavailability of some players, with East Bengal’s commitments in the AFC Women’s Champions League and the Indian Women’s League limiting the options available to Chettri during the extended camp.

However, the coach believes the situation could give younger players a chance to prove themselves.

“Maybe this could be a blessing for the upcoming players to show their character, and I think there is nothing to lose for us but to show character and give our best for the country,” he said.

Russia have won both previous meetings between the sides, scoring 10 goals without conceding. They recorded an 8-0 victory in 2021 before beating India 2-0 in Sharjah in February 2025.

However, Chettri pointed out that the current Indian squad is significantly different from the side that played Russia last year.

For Russia head coach Yuri Krasnozhan, the previous results will have little bearing on Thursday’s contest. “The previous game is history; it’s just statistics. Every new game is a new challenge for both teams. We are preparing to get the win in this game,” he said.

Russia arrived in India on Tuesday evening and will have limited preparation time before the opening match. Defender Veronika Kuropatkina, however, said the ongoing Russian club season has ensured the players are in good physical condition. “We know the opponent, not just from the video, but we played last year against India,” she said.

India's 24-player squad for the October FIFA women's international friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Nandini

Defenders: Dhurga Perumal, Juli Kishan, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda, Mousumi Murmu, Purnima Kumari, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Shubhangi Singh

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Baby Sana, Cindy Colney, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore, Santosh

Forwards: Jasoda Munda, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Renu, Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Sushmita Jadhav

--IANS

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