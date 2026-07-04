Indian women’s deaf cricket team set for historic first international T20 tour to Sri Lanka

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) The Indian Deaf Women’s Cricket Team is about to make history by starting their first international T20 tour to Sri Lanka this week. This significant tour will be the deaf women’s team’s debut in international women’s cricket and will pave the way for future developments in deaf cricket in India.

Before the historic five-match T20 International Deaf Cricket Series, the Indian team revealed their jersey in New Delhi. The event was attended by Sumit Jain, President of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), Sunny Singh, IAS DM of New Delhi (the chief guest), and Guest of Honour Ashok Sharma, Secretary of DDCA, along with Ravi Chauhan, Secretary of DCCI and Member of the BCCI Differently Abled Cricket Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain said, “This Sri Lanka tour is a defining chapter for Indian deaf cricket. For so many years, our women cricketers have trained and played away from the international spotlight, driven purely by love for the game of cricket. With this tour, they will walk onto the global stage as India’s ambassadors. IDCA has always believed in equal opportunity, and this tour proves that talent knows no boundaries. I congratulate all the players on this historic feat and for building a legacy for the next generation of deaf cricketers.”

Commenting about the landmark moment, former Indian Women’s Cricket team Captain Daina Edulji said, “It is a significant milestone for India that our hearing-impaired girls have got their first international call-up, Cricket belongs to everyone! You’ve broken barriers just by getting here and we all are very proud of you. I have personally witnessed your game as your chief guest, playing in Mumbai, the T 10 deaf tournament, the calibre & sportsmanship of these women players impressed me! Now it’s time to just go and show the world what Indian women cricketers can do on the field. Wishing you all, all the best, Jai Hind!”

Echoing their sentiment, Kajal Dhawan, Captain, Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team, added, “This is a historic moment for us. Going to Sri Lanka for our first international T20 tour is not just about playing cricket, it’s about proving that hearing is not a barrier to passion, skill, or representing our country. Every player in this team has worked tirelessly and we will be carrying the hopes of every girl in India who dreams of wearing the blue jersey.”

The Indian Women’s Deaf Cricket Team will compete in five T20 matches at De Soysa Park International Cricket Stadium in Moratuwa, Sri Lanka, from July 7 to July 13, 2026.

Indian Women’s Team: Kajal Dhawan (c & wk), Needa Zabi Shaikh (vc), Pratima Mishra (wk), Aakansha Kanasiya, Reddy Jyoshna, Dipti Rani Sahoo, Shraddha Vaishnav, Sangeetha, Sukanya K. S., Ruby Yadav, Chandani Khan, Priyanshi Dixit, D. Kanthamma, Priyanka Saini, Anjali

During the unveiling ceremony, IDCA revealed two significant women’s cricket tournaments scheduled in India: the Women’s Deaf T20I Tri-Series with India, Sri Lanka, and Trinidad & Tobago in March 2027, and the DICC Women’s T20 World Cup set for Delhi in February 2028.

These historic events highlight India’s expanding role in advocating for inclusive cricket and offering a global stage for deaf women athletes.

--IANS

vi/