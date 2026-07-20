Three students win national hackathon for impact-resistant sports T-shirt

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Three Indian students have won the government-backed national innovation hackathon for developing an impact-resistant sports T-shirt that helps reduce injuries caused by high-speed ball strikes, according to a statement issued on Monday.

B.Tech Fashion Technology students -- Nandheeswar M., G. Saran and Sushmitha K.S. -- from Sona College of Technology, Tamil Nadu, have secured first prize at Sanrachna, the Design Innovation Hackathon that was organised by the Ministry of Textiles during BharatTex 2026 here from July 14 to 17.

The team also received a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh after emerging as winners among more than 700 entries.

The students developed a specially designed sports T-shirt featuring an inner protective layer treated with a shear-thickening fluid (STF), an advanced material that remains soft and flexible during normal use but instantly stiffens on impact.

The technology absorbs and disperses the force generated by high-speed ball strikes, helping reduce the risk of injuries to athletes.

The innovation is intended for use in sports such as cricket, hockey, football, volleyball and golf.

According to the statement issued by the educational institution, the project aims to combine comfort with protection, allowing athletes to wear lightweight apparel without compromising mobility while providing additional safety during play.

In another achievement, a second team from the Department of Fashion Technology received the Special Innovation Recognition Award in the Best Innovation Project category for developing a flame-resistant finishing process for cotton fabric using natural resources.

The team -- comprising Supriya E., Monika S. and Kabila Shree N.R. -- was recognised for its sustainable approach, innovative use of natural materials and potential applications in protective textiles.

Congratulating the students, S.R.R. Senthilkumar, Principal of Sona College of Technology, said the awards reflected the institution's focus on innovation and interdisciplinary learning.

"Our students are encouraged to translate scientific knowledge and engineering principles into practical solutions for real-world challenges. Their success at BharatTex 2026 demonstrates the department's strengths in technical textiles, functional apparel and product innovation with societal impact," he said.

The Sanrachna Design Innovation Hackathon was organised by the Ministry of Textiles with support from the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in technical textiles and functional apparel.

--IANS

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