July 06, 2026 6:23 PM हिंदी

Indian squash prodigy Amarya Bajaj clinches Dutch Junior Open U-13 title

Indian squash prodigy Amarya Bajaj clinches Dutch Junior Open U-13 title

Amsterdam, July 6 (IANS) India’s rising squash star Amarya Bajaj delivered a sensational performance to capture the Dutch Junior Open 2026 Under-13 Boys’ title, overcoming a series of world-class opponents, including Daniel Stevenson of England, 3-1 in the final.

The young Indian showcased remarkable composure, skill, and mental strength as he defeated players from the world’s leading squash nations on his path to the championship.

Amarya began his campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over an Egyptian opponent in the opening round before overcoming a strong challenge from England’s Arlo Smith (3-0) in the second round. In the pre-quarterfinals, he stunned the No. 1 Kaelen Low of Singapore 3-0, followed by another impressive win over an Egyptian Badr Hassan, 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

His toughest challenge came in the semifinals, where he blanked the European No. 1 Alex Kosztyu from Hungary in a high-quality contest to book his place in the final. There, Amarya produced another exceptional performance to defeat the top-seeded English player, sealing the prestigious Dutch Junior Open title.

He defeated Daniel Stevenson of England 3-1 to clinch the title.

The triumph comes just weeks after Amarya won the silver medal at the 2026 Asian Junior Championships in China, further cementing his position as one of India’s brightest young squash prospects. With two Asian Junior medals already to his name at just 13 years of age and now a major European title, Amarya continues to establish himself on the international junior squash circuit.

His Dutch Junior Open victory is not only a personal milestone but also a significant achievement for Indian squash, highlighting the emergence of a new generation of talent capable of competing with—and defeating—the world’s best junior players.

As Amarya continues his rapid rise on the international stage, Indian squash fans will be watching with great anticipation as one of the country’s most promising young athletes continues to make his mark globally.

--IANS

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