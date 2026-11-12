‘Indian sport deserves nothing less’: Abhinav Bindra seeks answers from IOA over electoral rules

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has made public his letter to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), reiterating his concerns over an apparent inconsistency between the body’s constitution and the rules governing the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, Bindra said the constitutional question he had raised remained unanswered despite his approach to IOA president PT Usha and CEO Raghuram Iyer before the elections.

Explaining his decision to release the correspondence, Bindra said it had entered the public domain and was being referenced in media reports, prompting him to share the original communication to provide context.

“Unfortunately, my private correspondence with the Indian Olympic Association has found its way into the public domain. Given the references to it in recent media reports, I thought it appropriate to share my letter of 31 October 2026 in its entirety, so that its intent and context are clear.”

He clarified that the letter had been written before the elections and was intended to seek an explanation regarding the interpretation of the IOA’s governing framework.

“The letter was written before the elections, in a spirit of constructive engagement and with the larger interests of Indian sport at heart. I had raised a specific question concerning an apparent inconsistency between the IOA Constitution and the electoral rules.

"While I received an indication of which rules were being followed, the underlying constitutional question remained unanswered. To date, I have received no substantive clarification from either the Electoral Officer or the IOA leadership,” Bindra wrote on X on Thursday.

The issue relates to Article 3.7 of the IOA Constitution and the recently notified rules for the election of SOM representatives. Under the framework, an 80-member roster is prepared by the Electoral Officer through a 10-tier eligibility system, with eight representatives, four men and four women, elected to the IOA General Assembly.

Bindra, who had independently decided against pursuing candidature, maintained that his concern was not linked to his own electoral prospects or the fortunes of any candidate.

“My intention was never to question individuals or influence an electoral outcome. It was, and remains, to encourage greater clarity, transparency and confidence in our institutions. I have always believed that the strength of an institution lies not in the absence of questions, but in its willingness to address them,” he added.

The former Olympic champion shooter also connected the issue to India’s broader ambitions in international sport, arguing that institutional credibility and governance must develop alongside its athletes' performances.

“As India looks towards an increasingly ambitious future in world sport, the credibility of our institutions will be just as important as the achievements of our athletes. Strong governance is not merely an administrative necessity; it is the foundation upon which lasting sporting progress is built,” Bindra stated.

The SOM elections, held on November 9, have attracted attention after PT Usha finished fifth in the women’s contest, with Anju Bobby George, Rani Rampal, Dola Banerjee and Saina Nehwal securing the four positions.

Former sprinter Ashwini Nachappa has also alleged that external pressure led to candidates withdrawing from the contest, while Usha has raised concerns over alleged campaigning violations and sought an independent examination of the process from the International Olympic Committee.

Against this backdrop, Bindra called for institutional processes to be guided by principles that remain consistent regardless of who is involved or the outcome of an election.

“My sincere hope is that we move forward with a shared commitment to constitutional clarity, fairness and integrity in all our institutional and electoral processes. These principles must never depend on individuals or outcomes. Ultimately, the credibility of our sporting institutions rests not merely on the decisions they make, but on the fairness and integrity of the processes through which those decisions are reached. Indian sport deserves nothing less,” he wrote further.

The IOA Executive Council elections are scheduled for December 5.

--IANS

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