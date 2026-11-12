November 12, 2026 12:00 PM हिंदी

Manisha Koirala talks about keeping traditions alive and bringing generations together on Bhai Tika

Manisha Koirala talks about keeping traditions alive and bringing generations together on Bhai Tika

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala celebrated the spirit of Bhai Tika by reflecting on the importance of family, love and togetherness.

The ‘Dil Se’ actress highlighted how festivals and traditional celebrations help people reconnect with their roots, cherish relationships and make time for their loved ones amid their busy schedules. Taking to Instagram, Manisha shared a heartfelt note about the significance of Bhai Tika, describing it as a beautiful reminder of what truly matters in life.

She wrote, “Bhai Tika is one of those beautiful reminders of what truly matters in life — family, love and togetherness. In the rush of our busy lives, we often forget to pause and make time for the people who mean the most to us. Festivals like these bring us back to our roots, give us a reason to come together and remind us to cherish the bonds we sometimes take for granted.”

Emphasizing that the festival goes beyond rituals, the actress added, “It’s not just about the tika or the rituals, but the love, blessings, laughter and memories we create along the way. These traditions keep our culture alive and bring generations closer.”

Manisha further expressed her wish that people continue to preserve their traditions and make time for their families despite the demands of everyday life. “May we always make time for family, hold on to our traditions and never let the busyness of life take away the joy of being together. Because some bonds are precious, and some traditions are worth keeping alive. Happy Bhai Tika,” she concluded.

Manisha Koirala also shared a series of pictures from her Bhai Tika celebrations, offering a glimpse into her family festivities. Dressed in a traditional suit, the actress posed with her brothers and other family members as they came together to celebrate the occasion. The pictures captured the festive moments and the actress' bond with her loved ones.

Manisha Koirala hails from Kathmandu, Nepal, and belongs to the prominent Koirala family, which has played an influential role in the country's political history.

--IANS

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