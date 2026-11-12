Raza Murad recalls how his mother raised four children against all odds on her 19th death anniversary

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Actor Raza Murad remembered his late mother, Liaqat Jahan Begum, on her 19th death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, he paid an emotional tribute to her courage, love and sacrifices. The actor also shared a childhood photograph featuring himself in his mother's arms. Raza recalled how his mother brought up her four children despite facing several challenges and described her as a pillar of strength for the entire family.

Sharing the photograph, he wrote, "Today is the 19th death anniversary of my late mother, Liaqat Jahan Begum (3.4.1928-12.11.2007). The toddler in her arms is your friend, Raza Murad."

Reflecting on the loss of his mother, the actor added, "Losing a mother is the greatest loss for children. She was an epitome of courage, love, and sacrifice. She brought up her four children against all odds. She was rather a pillar of strength for all of us."

He further remembered how she protected her children from the evils of society while giving them moral courage and encouragement. Expressing how deeply he continues to miss her, Raza wrote, “She would be missed eternally till our last breath. God bless her noble departed soul. Aameen.” The veteran actor also shared a throwback photograph from his childhood, featuring his mother lovingly holding him in her arms. The picture shows a little Raza Murad nestled in his mother's embrace.

Raza Murad has often expressed his love and admiration for his late mother, Liaqat. On her 18th death anniversary last year, the actor had paid an emotional tribute to her on social media. Sharing a throwback photograph from his childhood, he reflected on how no one can fill the void left by a mother's absence.

He had written, “Today is the 18th death anniversary of my late mother,liaqat jahan begum.(3.4.1928-12.11.2007).in her lap is an infant,your friend,Raza murad. she was a very brave and a protective mother.she brought up her four children with lot struggle,pain and sacrifice. Loosing a mother is the biggest loss for any human being.no power on earth can replace the love,warmth and affection of a mother. Would request all my friends to pray for her noble departed soul. aameen.” (sic).”

--IANS

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