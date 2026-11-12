November 12, 2026 12:00 PM हिंदी

India's online festive sales grow 17 pc to Rs 1.41 lakh crore: Report

India's online festive sales surge 17 pc to Rs 1.41 lakh crore: Report

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) India's online sales in the festive season grew 17 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in 2026, according to a report.

A report by Datum Intelligence estimated gross merchandise value (GMV) at Rs 1,40,800 crore over 34 sale days through November 9.

Online festive sales stood at Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2025, when the sales period lasted 30 days, it showed.

Orders through quick commerce platforms rose 75 per cent year-on-year, while brand websites recorded growth of 27-30 per cent.

The report further highlighted that orders through marketplaces grew 8 per cent.

In addition, online card transactions rose 7 per cent over the first 32 sale days but their total value declined 6 per cent. The average card payment fell 13 per cent to Rs 5,970 from Rs 6,830 in 2025.

Moreover, the fourth week and final four days together recorded 71 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, smartphones -- which traditionally account key share of festive e-commerce spending -- were the biggest drag. Mobile phones contributed around 25 per cent of festive GMV this year, down from 35.2 per cent in 2025.

Online smartphone sales volumes declined 25-33 per cent, while average selling prices rose 16-19 per cent, partly due to higher memory costs.

Smartphone sales value fell around 15 per cent.

Without this contraction, overall festive sales growth would have been around 22 per cent instead of 17 per cent, the report said.

Meanwhile, Amazon, Flipkart and Meesho reported healthy growth during their respective festive sales, though their disclosures covered different periods and metrics.

Amazon said its shopping volume had increased more than 50 per cent by November 3 compared with last year's festive season.

Flipkart reported up to 22 per cent growth in orders, units sold and buyers during its 11-day ‘Big Billion Days’ sale.

Meesho reported a 75 per cent increase in orders on the opening day of its Mega Blockbuster Sale, while the number of customers placing orders rose 60 per cent year-on-year.

--IANS

ag/

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