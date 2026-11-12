‘Hardik brings a championship mindset’: Ness Wadia backs PBKS’ new recruit after Arshdeep trade

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Punjab Kings chairman Ness Wadia has described Hardik as a proven match-winner who can strengthen the franchise’s title ambitions, while also acknowledging Arshdeep Singh’s contribution to the team following the trade that sees the Indian pacer move to a new franchise.

Speaking on the developments, Wadia highlighted Hardik’s versatility and decorated record, pointing to his success in international cricket and the IPL as qualities that could prove valuable to Punjab Kings as they look to mount a title challenge.

“Hardik is a proven match-winner. His ability to contribute across different roles makes him a valuable addition to the Punjab Kings squad. With three ICC trophies and five IPL titles to his name, he brings a premium level of experience and a championship mindset as we work towards our goal of becoming champions. We are delighted to welcome him to the family,” Wadia said.

The chairman also reflected on Arshdeep’s association with Punjab Kings, describing the fast bowler’s progress as a source of pride for the franchise. While the trade brings that chapter to a close, Wadia said the team wished him well in his next assignment.

“Arshdeep’s journey has been a special one for Punjab Kings, and we are incredibly proud of all that he has achieved, both with the franchise and for Indian cricket. While we are sad to see him move on, we wish him continued success with his new franchise. We also extend our warmest wishes to Arshdeep and Samreen as they begin this exciting new chapter together,” he added.

Pandya’s trade ends his second stint with MI, the franchise with whom he won four IPL titles. After joining MI in 2015, Pandya grew into one of the league’s most influential all-rounders, contributing with both bat and ball in the team’s title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Pandya joined PBKS at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep joined MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

--IANS

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