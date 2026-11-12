Manikandan-starrer Makkal Kaavalan's makers release first single 'Ignore' from film

Chennai, Nov 12 (IANS) The makers of director Santhosh Kumar's action entertainer, 'Makkal Kavalan', featuring one of Tamil cinema's fastest rising stars K Manikandan in the lead, have now unveiled ‘Ignore’, the first single from their upcoming action drama much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

‘Ignore’ features vocals by Yogi B, the Malaysian rapper known as the 'Godfather of Tamil Hip-Hop', actor and singer Aditi Shankar, and Nivas K Prasanna.

The song has been composed, arranged and programmed by Nivas K Prasanna, with lyrics penned by M.K. Balaji.

The song, which tells the story of a police officer who is ignored and humiliated at every turn, is a rap-driven anthem that refuses to stay in its pain. The song moves constantly between hurt and resolve, as the protagonist draws his strength from the very wounds that weigh on him, and rap gives that shift its edge.

A short section rooted in a ritual folk tradition brings a raw, earthy turn before the track rises again, with parai drums that lift it into defiance. It is a song of resilience and self-belief, about the moment a victim becomes the victor.

Produced by Birla Studios and Pa Ranjith & Aditi Anand's Neelam Studios, Makkal Kaavalan has been written and directed by Santhosh Kumar. Sources close to the unit say that the film follows a simple man determined to live with dignity until a corrupt system leaves him with only two choices: surrender or resist.

What begins as one man’s struggle for survival grows into something far larger, forcing him to become a leader he never sought to be. As the battle intensifies and the price of resistance mounts, the line between an ordinary man and a people’s protector begins to disappear.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on December 4 this year.

Apart from Manikandan, the film will also feature Vaagai Chandrasekar, A Venkatesh, R.K. Vijaymurugan, Shanmugam Muthusamy, Sabumon, Unni Maya, Divya Sripada, Jenson Dhivakar, Lallu, Gemini Mani and Raghu among others.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Pratheepan Selvaratnam, editing by Arul Moses, production design by Pappanadu C Uthayakumar, stunts by Don Ashok, sound design by Anthony Jayaruban, costume design by Sureshkumar and makeup by Ramachandran.

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IANS

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