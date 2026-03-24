March 24, 2026 10:23 AM हिंदी

Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Indian rupee opened higher against US dollar on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced a five-day pause of strikes on Iranian power and energy infrastructure.

The domestic currency was trading at Rs 93.64 to the dollar, as compared to the record low of Rs 93.98 to the dollar in the previous trading session.

According to analysts, the market has welcomed the five-day pause but not with conviction, and any signs of further de-escalation could pull the USD/INR lower.

On Monday, the rupee traded sharply weaker below 93.95, declining by 0.37 per cent, as escalating tensions in West Asia continue to weigh heavily on the currency.

Rising crude oil prices have significantly weakened sentiment, with India’s position as a net importer leading to higher outflows and a widening import bill.

Sustained elevated crude levels are likely to push inflation higher, which in turn may impact growth projections negatively, adding further pressure on the rupee, said analysts.

The macro backdrop remains fragile, and currency weakness is expected to persist as long as geopolitical tensions and energy prices remain elevated, said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst-Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

In the near term, the rupee is expected to trade within a weak range of 93.25–94.25, with sentiment likely to remain negative until any meaningful de-escalation emerges, said market watchers.

Investor sentiment was buoyed after Trump said the United States and Iran had held “very good and productive conversations” over the past two days, and that Washington would postpone any military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

However, Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, denied that any talks had taken place with the US, contradicting Trump’s statement.

Analysts noted that while the rebound reflects easing geopolitical concerns, the sustainability of the rally will depend on further clarity on global developments and crude oil trends.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Miley Cyrus ‘too tired’ to consider Hannah Montana reboot after 20th anniversary special

Miley Cyrus ‘too tired’ to consider Hannah Montana reboot after 20th anniversary special

Govt intensifies regulatory surveillance against GLP-1-based weight loss drugs

Govt intensifies regulatory surveillance against GLP-1 based weight loss drugs

Bharti Singh's 3 year-old son Gola insists on getting a pedicure done from Tejasswi Prakash's salon

Bharti Singh's 3 year-old son Gola insists on getting a pedicure done from Tejasswi Prakash's salon

Oil prices rise over 4 pc amid supply concerns; Iran rejects US talks

Oil prices rise over 4 pc amid supply concerns as Iran rejects US talks

Delhi Police turns to Rakesh Bedi’s ‘Jameel Jamali’ for road safety message

Delhi Police turns to Rakesh Bedi’s ‘Jameel Jamali’ for road safety message

Anushka earns maiden call-up as India name squad for South Africa T20Is

Anushka earns maiden call-up as India name squad for South Africa T20Is

Palash Sen calls devotional music his ‘bhajan rock’: Always good to sing songs for the Almighty

Palash Sen calls devotional music his ‘bhajan rock’: Always good to sing songs for the Almighty

Kirsten Dunst joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

Kirsten Dunst joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’

Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

Madhuri Dixit shares a cute video of her playtime with her tiny pup, calls it a ‘gem in her archives’

Madhuri Dixit shares a cute video of her playtime with her tiny pup, calls it a ‘gem in her archives’