May 27, 2026 10:33 AM हिंदी

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain re-create Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan's ‘Chaand Chupa Baadal Mein’ moment

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain re-create Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan's ‘Chaand Chupa Baadal Mein’ moment

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Television couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain gave fans a dose of Bollywood nostalgia as they recreated the iconic song ‘Chaand Chhupa Badal Mein’ from Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s classic film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

Sharing the video on their social media account, Ankita and Vicky were seen dancing romantically to the evergreen track, recreating the beauty of the original song.

In the video, Ankita looked stunning in a lavender lehenga with heavy embellishments and a matching blouse, resembling Aishwarya Rai’s dreamy traditional look from the original song.

Vicky Jain complemented her in a white embroidered kurta, similar to that of Salman Khan’s simple ethnic avatar in the film.

The couple shot for the iconic track while shooting on the sets of their fun cooking reality show, ‘Celebrity Laughter Chefs’, where both Ankita and Vicky are currently participants.

Sharing the clip, Ankita wrote, “Chaand Chhupa Badal Mein… My little moment with my forever chaand… We’ve all grown up loving this film, this song, this feeling… and getting dressed up like this truly felt magical… A moment filled with love, nostalgia, passion… and Vicky right by my side through it all Hope you all love this little piece of our hearts as much as we loved creating it (sic).”

Talking about the iconic movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, it released in 1999 and starred Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn in lead roles and was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The romantic drama became one of the most loved Bollywood films of its time, with songs like ‘Chaand Chhupa Badal Mein’, ‘Tadap Tadap’, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan’ and ‘Nimbooda’ still remaining fan favourites even after more than 25 years.

Talking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, the couple tied the knot in December 2021 after dating for many years.

–IANS

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