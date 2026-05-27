ED raids Pinarayi Vijayan’s home; daughter Veena questioned in CMRL case

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 ( IANS) Senior CPI(M) Politburo member and former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday after central agency sleuths arrived at his Thiruvananthapuram residence in connection with the high-profile CMRL-Exalogic monthly payment case.

The ED has already recorded the statement of Vijayan’s daughter, Veena Vijayan, whose IT firm, Exalogic Solutions, is at the centre of the controversy.

While Pinarayi Vijayan has not been questioned so far, indications are that investigators may also record his statement as the probe progresses.

The coordinated operation began around 6 a.m., barely a day after the Kerala High Court allowed the ED to proceed with its investigation into the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic. ED teams simultaneously carried out searches at 10 locations across Kerala, including Vijayan’s rented residence near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, where Veena Vijayan also resides.

Searches were also conducted at the offices of CMRL and at premises linked to senior company officials, including Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha.

Investigators are understood to be examining digital devices, financial documents and transaction records connected to the alleged monthly payments.

The ED sleuths also knocked on the doors of the residence of Beypore CPI(M) legislator P.A. Mohammed Riyas, Veena Vijayan’s husband.

The ED probe stems from allegations that Exalogic Solutions received substantial payments from the mining company CMRL without providing any legitimate services in return.

Earlier findings by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and observations made during Income Tax proceedings had pointed to suspicious financial arrangements described as “monthly retainers”.

On Tuesday, the Kerala High Court dismissed petitions filed by CMRL and its officials seeking to quash the ED investigation.

The court observed that there were prima facie indications of money laundering and refused to interfere with the agency’s proceedings, effectively clearing the path for Wednesday’s raids and questioning.

The development marks one of the most significant investigations faced by a senior CPI(M) leader in recent years.

While the Left Front has consistently described the case as politically motivated, the ED’s move to raid the residence of a Politburo member and former Chief Minister has sharply escalated the political stakes in Kerala.

Investigators are also examining whether the transactions violated provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), apart from possible tax and foreign exchange violations.

More summons and questioning of key figures linked to the case are expected in the coming days.

--IANS

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