Amitabh Bachchan recalls how 'Namaskaar' became global during Covid

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about the cultural and spiritual significance of “Namaskaar.” He went on to recall how the traditional folded-hand greeting gained global recognition during Covid in 2020 as a safe and respectful alternative to handshakes.

Big B took to his blog, where he mentioned: “The folded-hand gesture known as Namaskaar, Namaste, or Anjali Mudra is one of the oldest and most meaningful forms of greeting in the Indian cultural and spiritual tradition.”

He shared that the word “Namaste comes from Sanskrit: ‘namah’ meaning ‘bow’ or ‘salutation,’ and ‘te’ meaning ‘to you.’ Thus, it literally means, ‘I bow to you.’”

“Researchers and spiritual thinkers have interpreted the gesture in several ways. In Hindu philosophy, the joining of the two palms symbolizes the union of the individual self with the divine, or the meeting of mind and heart.”

Big B went on to explain that yogic traditions describe the folding hand gesture “as balancing the left and right hemispheres of the body and mind. In Buddhism and Jainism, the gesture reflects humility, peace, and respect for all living beings.”

“Anthropologists also note its social value: unlike a handshake, Namaskaar does not require physical contact, making it hygienic and universally respectful.”

He then spoke about the time of Covid and said: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, many world leaders adopted it as a safe greeting. The gesture is also found in temple sculptures, classical Indian dance, and ancient texts, showing its continuity across thousands of years.”

“More than a greeting, Namaskaar expresses reverence, equality, gratitude, and recognition of the sacred presence within another person. I express my reverence to all the Ef and recognise their dedication to the cause of peace and calm , but also of devotion and dedication .. this is rare .. but then the Ef is rare too,” Big B concluded.

--IANS

dc/