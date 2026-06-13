Indian Railways recruits 43,781 candidates in FY26 amid faster tech-driven process

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Indian Railways has recruited as many as 43,781 candidates in Financial Year (FY) 2025-26 through completed recruitment cycles covering 47,084 vacancies across six major categories, reflecting the ongoing acceleration of its recruitment process, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The recruitments were made to fill 18,799 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots, 14,298 for Technicians, 452 for Sub-Inspectors, 4,208 for Constables, 7,951 for Junior Engineers (JE)/Depot Material Superintendent/Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant, and 1,376 for paramedical categories.

The figures were tabled at a high-level review meeting taken up by the Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday with senior officials of Indian Railways on the selection process of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

The Union Minister underlined the need for continuous improvement in the recruitment system through the use of technology, faster processes and greater accountability.

"Indian Railways remains firmly committed to strengthening its workforce through continuous and timely recruitment initiatives. With a clear focus on enhancing transparency, efficiency, and the use of advanced technology in the recruitment process, the organisation aims to attract and onboard talented individuals across various categories," the statement said.

"The recruitment process of the Railway Recruitment Boards is inherently complex and large-scale, with examinations conducted across multiple cities and centres nationwide. These computer- based tests are held in multiple shifts to accommodate the large volume of candidates and are conducted in as many as 15 languages to ensure accessibility for aspirants from diverse linguistic backgrounds. This multi-city, multi-shift and multilingual framework requires extensive coordination and robust technological systems to ensure fairness, standardisation and transparency across the entire recruitment process," the statement noted.

The Union Railways Minister noted that the annual recruitment calendar, coupled with quarterly notifications of vacancies, has been well received by candidates.

He said the calendar-based recruitment framework has enabled aspirants to plan their preparation more effectively.

It brings greater predictability to the recruitment process, Union Minister Vaishnaw added.

The Union Minister also reviewed the progress made in shifting departmental examinations to Computer Based Test mode and stressed that more and more tablet-based examinations should be introduced wherever feasible, so that recruitment becomes faster, more efficient and user-friendly.

Multi-language support in examinations was also highlighted, with the examinations already being conducted in multiple languages across various cities and multiple shifts, ensuring wider accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds across the country and enabling fair and equal participation in the recruitment process without language becoming a barrier.

The Union Minister also directed Railway Recruitment Boards to strengthen communication with candidates and stakeholders.

He also underlined that misinformation must be countered promptly with correct information, so that candidates receive accurate updates and confidence in the recruitment process remains strong.

--IANS

sps/khz