March 24, 2026 2:03 PM हिंदी

Indian Railways clears Rs 648 cr projects in Gujarat, Bihar

Indian Railways clears Rs 648 cr projects in Gujarat, Bihar

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Indian Railways on Tuesday sanctioned two major infrastructure projects in Gujarat and Bihar at a total cost of Rs 647.58 crore to enhance connectivity, ease congestion and improve operational efficiency across critical routes.

According to the Railway Ministry, the projects include the construction of a Rail Over Rail (RoR) flyover at Kosamba in Gujarat and a new rail bypass at Bhagalpur in Bihar.

In Gujarat, the government has approved a Rs 344.38 crore project to build a Rail Over Rail flyover to provide seamless connectivity to the Kosamba-Umrapada gauge conversion section spanning 9.20 km under the Western Railway. The section lies along the Mumbai-Vadodara main line and is currently undergoing gauge conversion.

"Due to the presence of the Dedicated Freight Corridor alignment, direct connectivity of the gauge converted line with the main line is not feasible through a surface crossing," the ministry said.

Once completed, the RoR structure will eliminate surface crossings and enable smooth integration with the main line, ensuring uninterrupted and safer train operations.

Meanwhile, in Bihar, the government has sanctioned Rs 303.20 crore for the construction of a 13.38 km bypass at Bhagalpur under the Eastern Railway. The bypass will connect Gonudham Halt on the Barahat–Bhagalpur section with Sabour on the Bhagalpur-Sahibganj section.

According to the ministry, the project is expected to ease congestion at Bhagalpur junction, where the Barahat–Bhagalpur stretch is currently operating at over 125 per cent capacity utilisation.

As of now, trains require engine reversal at Bhagalpur, leading to delays and operational inefficiencies. The bypass will improve operational fluidity and punctuality of train services, the government said.

The ministry further stated that the projects are part of its broader focus on capacity augmentation and decongestion of the network to meet rising passenger and freight demand, while also improving safety and efficiency.

--IANS

ag/rad

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