Indian parliamentary delegation meets Mongolian Foreign Minister in Ulaanbaatar

Ulaanbaatar, Oct 13 (IANS) An Indian women parliamentary delegation visiting Mongolia for the World Women Parliamentarians’ Forum on Tuesday met the country’s Foreign Minister and congratulated her on the successful organisation of the forum, the Embassy of India in Mongolia said.

The delegation, comprising MPs Kumari Selja, Anita Chouhan and Maya Naroliya, along with India’s Ambassador to Mongolia, Atul Malhari Gotsurve, greeted Foreign Minister B. Battsetseg, who hosted a lunch at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“On 13 Oct 2026, the Women Parliamentary Delegation of India (comprising Hon. MP Kumari Selja, Hon MP Smt Anita Chouhan and Hon MP Smt Maya Naroliya) visiting Mongolia to participate in the World Women Parliamentarians’ Forum and HE Mr Atul Malhari Gotsurve, Ambassador of India to Mongolia greeted the host of the lunch HE Ms B Battsetseg, Foreign Minister of Mongolia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mongolia and conveyed congratulations on the successful organisation of the Forum,” the Embassy posted on X.

“Hon’ble Minister thanked the delegation for participating in the event,” it added.

On Monday, MP Selja, who leads the delegation, delivered India’s statement at the Opening Session of the forum, organised by the Parliament of Mongolia at the State Palace in Ulaanbaatar.

Also on Monday, the visiting delegation met B Purevdorj, Deputy Chairman of the State Great Hural, Mongolia’s Parliament, and discussed various issues of mutual cooperation between the two countries, according to the Embassy.

On Monday, Ambassador Gotsurve hosted a welcome dinner for the delegation, which was also attended by former Mongolian Ambassadors to India O Nyamdava and D Ganbold.

The three-member delegation arrived at Ulaanbaatar’s Chinggis Khan Airport on Sunday to attend the forum, held from October 12 to 13, and was welcomed by the Embassy’s Second Secretary and Head of Chancery, Sukhbir.

--IANS

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