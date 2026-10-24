October 24, 2026 6:35 PM हिंदी

Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron concludes engagements in Maldives

Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron concludes engagements in Maldives

Male, Oct 24 (IANS) Ships from the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) have concluded their training and military engagement in the Maldives, including a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Coast Guard, the High Commission of India in Male said on Saturday.

The squadron comprises INS Tir, INS Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarathi, which are on an ongoing training deployment.

“The 1 TS of the Indian Navy (INS Tir, INS Sujata and ICGS Sarathi) successfully concluded their highly productive training and military engagement, including the PASSEX with the MNDF Coast Guard, reinforcing the enduring maritime partnership between India and the Maldives,” the High Commission posted on X.

Last week, the 1TS ships concluded their port call at Seychelles’ Port Victoria, during which they conducted a PASSEX with Seychelles Coast Guard ship Andromache.

INS Tir, INS Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi departed Port Victoria on October 15 on completion of the port call, which commenced on October 12, as part of their ongoing training deployment.

During the port call, the Senior Officer of 1TS, along with the Commanding Officers of the visiting ships, called on the Chief of Defence Forces of the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF), Major General Michael Rosette, with discussions focusing on the enduring partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two forces.

“The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron 1TS conducted a PASSEX with Seychelles Coast Guard ship Andromache during its deployment. The exercise featured joint patrolling, communication drills and coordinated manoeuvres,” the Indian Navy had posted on X.

“The deployment underscores the strong bonds of friendship between India and Seychelles and reflects the Indian Navy’s commitment to capacity building and regional partnerships in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions),” the Ministry of Defence had said.

--IANS

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