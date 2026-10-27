Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron arrives in Colombo

Colombo, Oct 27 (IANS) Ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS), that arrived in Colombo as part of their ongoing training deployment on Tuesday, were accorded a ceremonial welcome by the Sri Lanka Navy. The squadron comprises Indian Naval Ships INS Tir, INS Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarathi, the Indian Navy said.

“Anchoring Friendship, Strengthening Maritime Cooperation. Ships of the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Sujata and ICGS Sarathi - arrived at Colombo to a ceremonial welcome from the Sri Lanka Navy,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

“As part of the professional engagements during the port call, the DG Naval Training and the Commander, Eastern Naval Area, Sri Lanka Navy, interacted with sea trainees onboard,” it added.

Last week, ships from the Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron (1TS) concluded their training and military engagement in the Maldives, including a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Coast Guard, the High Commission of India in Male said on October 24.

“The 1 TS of the Indian Navy (INS Tir, INS Sujata and ICGS Sarathi) successfully concluded their highly productive training and military engagement, including the PASSEX with the MNDF Coast Guard, reinforcing the enduring maritime partnership between India and the Maldives,” the High Commission posted on X.

Earlier, the 1TS ships concluded their port call at Seychelles’ Port Victoria, during which they conducted a PASSEX with Seychelles Coast Guard ship Andromache.

INS Tir, INS Sujata and Indian Coast Guard Ship Sarathi departed Port Victoria on October 15 on completion of the port call, which commenced on October 12, as part of their ongoing training deployment.

During the port call, the Senior Officer of 1TS, along with the Commanding Officers of the visiting ships, called on the Chief of Defence Forces of the Seychelles Defence Force (SDF), Major General Michael Rosette, with discussions focusing on the enduring partnership and bilateral cooperation between the two forces.

“The Indian Navy’s First Training Squadron 1TS conducted a PASSEX with Seychelles Coast Guard ship Andromache during its deployment. The exercise featured joint patrolling, communication drills and coordinated manoeuvres,” the Indian Navy had posted on X.

“The deployment underscores the strong bonds of friendship between India and Seychelles and reflects the Indian Navy’s commitment to capacity building and regional partnerships in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions),” the Ministry of Defence had said.

--IANS

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