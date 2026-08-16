Indian Navy sailor, wife and two children found dead at Mumbai residence

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) An Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two minor children were found dead at their residence in Navy Nagar, Colaba, in south Mumbai, police said.

The incident was reported on August 15. According to preliminary information from the police, the sailor is suspected to have died by suicide, while the deaths of his wife and two children, aged two months and three years, are suspected to have resulted from poisoning. The exact circumstances surrounding the deaths are yet to be established.

Police said a post-mortem examination is being conducted and further investigation is underway. The findings of the post-mortem and other aspects of the investigation are expected to help establish the cause and sequence of the deaths.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya said a prima facie investigation indicated that the sailor had died by hanging, while poisoning appeared to be the cause of death of his wife and children.

The Indian Navy has also confirmed the incident and said it is extending assistance to the investigation.

“In an unfortunate incident at Navy Nagar, Colaba, an Indian Navy sailor along with his wife and 2 children have been found dead at their residence on 15 Aug 26. Investigation is in progress by the Police and the Indian Navy is extending all possible assistance towards the same,” the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The incident has prompted an investigation by both the police and the Navy. Officials are examining the circumstances that preceded the deaths and other relevant evidence as part of the probe.

The identities of the deceased have not been disclosed in the information available so far.

Authorities are continuing their investigation, while the post-mortem examination is underway to determine the precise causes of death.

Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

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