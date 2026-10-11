Indian national injured in Riyadh airport attack dies; EAM Jaishankar expresses grief (Lead)

Riyadh, Oct 11 (IANS) An Indian national injured in the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 10 has died, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia said on Sunday, as External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressed grief and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

“It is learnt that one Indian national injured in the Riyadh attack has unfortunately lost his life today. We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We are in touch with the family and will provide all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains,” the Embassy posted on X.

The deceased, Mohammed Yusuf Ali, hailed from Hyderabad. His two sons and an aunt were also injured in the attack.

EAM Jaishankar said the Embassy would extend all possible assistance to the family.

“Deeply grieved at the loss of life of an Indian national in the Riyadh attack. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The Embassy will extend all possible assistance,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the Embassy said 11 Indians were among those injured in the attack.

“It is learnt that 11 Indians are among those injured in the attack. Embassy has been in touch with local authorities to enquire about their well-being. Our officials have also reached out to the hospital authorities. We will provide further updates as they become available,” it had said.

The attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital on Saturday afternoon killed 12 people and injured 309 others, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said, as Yemen’s Houthi group and Saudi Arabia continued exchanging strikes on major airports.

India on Sunday condemned the attack, saying that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were “unacceptable” and calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

“The repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are completely unacceptable and must cease immediately,” the statement read.

“We stand in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest,” it added.

--IANS

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