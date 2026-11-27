Ottawa, Nov 27 (IANS) Marking the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Indian High Commission in Canada paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the horrific attacks and called for collective international efforts to combat terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian mission on Friday said, “The High Commission of India to Canada observed the 18th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks, remembering all those who lost their lives in this dastardly act of terrorism. Representatives of various embassies as well as the Indian diaspora community attended the programme. A photo exhibition of Mumbai terror attack as well as other major terror incidents around the world was on display.”

Addressing the gathering, the Indian High Commissioner to Canada, Dinesh K Patnaik, urged countries to work together against the scourge of terrorism, while highlighting its transnational nature.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. Mumbai witnessed a series of coordinated strikes targeting prominent public places, hotels, and other establishments.

The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.

The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier on Thursday, several diplomatic missions in India paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, while reaffirming their solidarity with India in combating terrorism.

Israel also remembered the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, recognising the resilience of the Indian people and the courage of those who risked their lives to save others.

“Today, Israel honours the resilience of the Indian people, the courage of those who risked their lives to protect others, and the memory of the innocent people murdered in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Terrorism knows no borders, and neither does our shared commitment to defeating it. Israel stands firmly with India in the joint fight against terror,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry posted on X while reiterating its solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism.

--IANS

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